LAMEA Smart Home Services Market Report 2022: Johnson Controls, Lumen, Comcast & More Boost 13% Annual Growth

The Latin America, Middle East and Africa Smart Home Services Market should witness market growth of 13.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).



In addition to linked gadgets, most household appliances may be supplemented with smart plugs and load monitors that can measure and adjust their power usage and functioning in real-time. Consequently, any "dumb" device that is plugged in can gain remote control, scheduling, and energy monitoring capabilities: using a mobile app, a coffee maker turns on at sunrise, a fan can be scheduled to turn on at noon, and a lamp can be synchronized with the sunset so the owner never returns home to a dark house.



Smart switches can be added to existing lighting systems to provide remote control and scheduling. Smart plugs are linked between the electrical outlet and the gadget or might be included within the electrical outlet (smart power outlets). Energy usage data may be monitored in real-time, saved for subsequent analysis, exported as CSV or xls files, and combined with energy pricing data for basic cost management.



The number of smart city activities now ongoing in the region would have a substantial impact on the expansion of smart home deployment in the region. The Abu Dhabi Smart Cities Summit recently concluded its revised version at an event with experts, public officials, foreign speakers, policymakers, pioneers in smart cities technology, and international experts.

The summit aims to reorganize visions of smart cities for the future and strengthen Abu Dhabi's pioneering competence in anticipating the advancements of cities. To move from planning to implementation and then to deployment on the ground, with a focus on people as the core of change and in reaffirming the significance of people in the change process, more than 25 local and federal government agencies, well-known international organizations, and smart city sector businesses contributed to the success of the summit.



The Brazil market dominated the LAMEA Smart Home Services Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $209.4 million by 2028. The Argentina market is exhibiting a CAGR of 13.6% during (2022-2028). Additionally, The UAE market would experience a CAGR of 12.7% during (2022-2028).



Based on Type, the market is segmented into IoT Services for Smart Appliances, IoT Services for Control & Connectivity Devices and IoT Services for Security & Surveillance Equipment. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Brazil, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nigeria, and Rest of LAMEA.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Johnson Controls International PLC, Lumen Technologies, Inc., Comcast Corporation, Charter Communications, Inc., Telus International (Telus Communications Inc.), Vivint Smart Home, Inc., ADT, Inc. (Apollo Global Management, Inc.), Trane Technologies PLC, Rexel Group, and Calix, Inc.



