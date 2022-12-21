Financial Calendar 2023

English Danish

The expected dates for release of Financial Reports and the Annual General Meeting of North Media A/S in 2023 are:

8 February 2023 Annual Report 2022 10 February 2023 Term for submission of items for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting 24 March 2023 Annual General Meeting 3 May 2023 Interim Report Q1 2023 16 August 2023 Interim Report Q2 2023 1 November 2023 Interim Report Q3 2023





Kåre Wigh, Group CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45.

Visit us at: http://www.northmedia.dk

