Financial Calendar 2023

21 December 2022
The expected dates for release of Financial Reports and the Annual General Meeting of North Media A/S in 2023 are:
|8 February 2023
|Annual Report 2022
|10 February 2023
|Term for submission of items for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting
|24 March 2023
|Annual General Meeting
|3 May 2023
|Interim Report Q1 2023
|16 August 2023
|Interim Report Q2 2023
|1 November 2023
|Interim Report Q3 2023
This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.