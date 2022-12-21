Financial Calendar 2023

Søborg, DENMARK

21 December 2022

The expected dates for release of Financial Reports and the Annual General Meeting of North Media A/S in 2023 are:

8 February 2023Annual Report 2022
10 February 2023Term for submission of items for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting
24 March 2023Annual General Meeting
3 May 2023Interim Report Q1 2023
16 August 2023Interim Report Q2 2023
1 November 2023Interim Report Q3 2023


Kåre Wigh, Group CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45.

http://www.northmedia.dk

        

This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.