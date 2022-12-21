North America Refrigerated Van Truck/Body Manufacturing Market Report 2022 - Size, Competitive Shares, Trends & Outlook to 2026

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refrigerated Van Truck/Body Manufacturing in North America: Market Size, Competitive Shares, Trends & Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Twenty-four refrigerated van truck/body manufacturers have been identified in the United States and Canada. Close to 75% of annual refrigerated van truck/body shipments are from the three leading manufacturers.

Small, regionally focused players with single facilities successfully compete alongside, as proximity to the customer to keep transportation costs low is an important consideration in this segment.

Leading players reported a strong 2021. Shipments, however, remained below 2019 levels due to supply-chain constraints. Chassis unavailability was the primary cause and continued to impact shipments of refrigerated van truck/bodies, despite strong demand.

Major dry freight and refrigerated van body manufacturers are introducing products across all van segments in readiness for the expected introduction of electric van chassis. A few prototype units for pilot projects have been manufactured.

The report comes with an Excel Appendix with data from the tables in the report.

Key Topics Covered:

A. Scope & Method

B. Market Size Estimates

C. Market Share Estimates

D. Distribution Channels

E. Recent Developments

F. EV Impacts on Refrigerated Van Truck/Body Manufacturing

G. Trends & Outlook

H. Key Manufacturer Data

Below are the worksheets in the accompanying Excel

Appendix

  • Summary: Totals by Chassis Class - Units, dollars & average price
  • Market Shares - All: Units, dollars & average price by manufacturer
  • Market Shares by Chassis Class: Units, dollars & average price by manufacturer by chassis class
  • Key Mfr. Data: All Manufacturers: City, State/Province, Total Employees & Revenue & Ownership
  • Outlook: Estimated Units: 2022 - 2026

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zcdb9m

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Refrigerated Transport
                            
                            
                                Refrigerated Van
                            
                            
                                Refrigeration
                            
                            
                                Refrigeration System
                            
                            
                                Truck Bodies
                            
                            
                                Truck Body
                            
                            
                                Trucks 
                            
                            
                                Van
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data