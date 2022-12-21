BlackRock® Canada Announces Estimated December Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the estimated December cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO. Unitholders of record of a fund on December 30, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on January 5, 2023.

BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about December 28, 2022, which will provide the final amounts for all funds except the iShares Premium Money Market ETF, for which a press release will be issued on or about December 29, 2022. The Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit is subject to change. For example, the Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit is expected to increase if the net units outstanding of a fund decreases between December 16, 2022 and December 28, 2022 or may change due to other factors.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameFund
Ticker		Estimated Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBH0.04500
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBO0.04368
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETFCDZ0.10500
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETFCEW0.05400
iShares Gold Bullion ETFCGL0.00000
iShares Gold Bullion ETFCGL.C0.00000
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETFCGR0.09036
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CHB0.07300
iShares International Fundamental Index ETFCIE0.13625
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETFCIF0.18166
iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CJP0.15466
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLF0.03074
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLG0.03600
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU0.24363
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU.C0.28293
iShares Premium Money Market ETFCMR0.19840
iShares Global Agriculture Index ETFCOW0.37381
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETFCPD0.05000
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETFCRQ0.10618
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)CSD0.12666
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CUD0.08300
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETFCVD0.07200
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETFCWO0.66906
iShares Global Water Index ETFCWW0.21880
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CYH0.12890
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETFFIE0.04000
iShares ESG Balanced ETF PortfolioGBAL0.15500
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioGCNS0.17600
iShares ESG Equity ETF PortfolioGEQT0.20918
iShares ESG Growth ETF PortfolioGGRO0.11913
iShares Silver Bullion ETFSVR0.00000
iShares Silver Bullion ETFSVR.C0.00000
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETFXAGG0.06400
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)XAGG.U0.04600
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XAGH0.08700
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETFXAW0.27652
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1)XAW.U0.18337
iShares Core Balanced ETF PortfolioXBAL0.12000
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETFXBB0.06700
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETFXBM0.47500
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCB0.05700
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBG0.09000
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBU0.08100
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XCBU.U0.05800
iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XCD0.16322
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETFXCG0.11394
iShares China Index ETFXCH0.36265
iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETFXCLN0.00000
iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETFXCLR0.00000
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioXCNS0.10000
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETFXCS0.02280
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETFXCSR0.42188
iShares Canadian Value Index ETFXCV0.21503
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETFXDG0.10739
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDG.U0.08641
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDGH0.06600
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETFXDIV0.08800
iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Leaders Index ETFXDLR0.87989
iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETFXDNA0.04326
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETFXDSR0.27491
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETFXDU0.10695
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDU.U0.10239
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDUH0.05000
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETFXDV0.10500
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEB0.05200
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETFXEC0.30015
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1)XEC.U0.23327
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETFXEF0.35532
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1)XEF.U0.30967
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETFXEG0.11377
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEH0.31527
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETFXEI0.13571
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETFXEM0.39447
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETFXEN0.15218
iShares Core Equity ETF PortfolioXEQT0.16818
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETFXESG0.13225
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETFXEU0.27949
iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETFXEXP0.02971
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFA0.16327
iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETFXFC0.26033
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFF0.16092
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFH0.26496
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETFXFI0.13549
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETFXFN0.12600
iShares Floating Rate Index ETFXFR0.07100
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETFXFS0.17279
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1)XFS.U0.11430
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETFXGB0.04406
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETFXGD0.16601
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGGB0.02800
iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGI0.21504
iShares Core Growth ETF PortfolioXGRO0.08644
iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETFXHAK1.22117
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETFXHB0.08232
iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHC0.26107
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHD0.12363
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETFXHU0.17849
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHY0.09113
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETFXIC0.22724
iShares India Index ETFXID1.51146
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIG0.08225
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIGS0.09720
iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIN0.10192
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF PortfolioXINC0.12000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETFXIT0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETFXIU0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETFXLB0.06300
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETFXMA0.03331
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETFXMC0.19925
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1)XMC.U0.16095
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETFXMD0.19041
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMH0.17184
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETFXMI0.22720
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XML0.14172
iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETFXMM0.31915
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMS0.09183
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETFXMTM0.29203
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETFXMU0.19834
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)XMU.U0.11412
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETFXMV0.21344
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETFXMW0.48718
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMY0.28049
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XPF0.06300
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXQB0.05132
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETFXQLT0.11115
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XQQ0.19270
iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETFXRB0.22990
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETFXRE0.18815
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETFXSAB0.04100
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSB0.06443
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSC0.04900
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSE0.05785
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETFXSEA0.10971
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETFXSEM0.27845
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETFXSH0.05527
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHG0.08500
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHU0.05800
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XSHU.U0.04200
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSI0.04900
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETFXSMC0.19368
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSMH0.12802
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSP0.32474
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXSQ0.04303
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETFXST0.09286
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSTB0.03200
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSTH0.02000
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETFXSTP0.02000
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)XSTP.U0.01470
iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSU0.28337
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETFXSUS0.04407
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETFXTR0.04000
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XUH0.15484
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETFXULR0.11000
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETFXUS0.54464
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1)XUS.U0.38633
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETFXUSR0.15648
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETFXUT0.08400
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETFXUU0.20886
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)XUU.U0.12385
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETFXVLU0.19592
iShares MSCI World Index ETFXWD0.35072

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFS.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XUS.U, and XUU.U.

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit  www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2.62 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Contact for Media:
Reem Jazar 
Email: reem.abujazar@blackrock.com