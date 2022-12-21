The PTAB Denies Institution of All Four IPR Petitions by Google; To Date VoIP-Pal.com Has Successfully Defeated 16 IPR Challenges Against 8 of its Patents by Google, Apple, AT&T and Unified Patents

WACO, Texas, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”, “Company”) (OTCQB: VPLM) is very pleased to announce that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) has denied institution of all four petitions for Inter Partes Review (IPR) filed by Google against the Company's two Mobile Gateway Patents. On December 19, 2022, IPR2022-01072, and IPR2022-01073, filed against Patent No. 8,630,234; and IPR2022-01074, and IPR2022-01075, filed against Patent No. 10,880,721 were denied institution by the PTAB.



To date, VoIP-Pal has successfully defeated 16 IPR challenges filed against 8 different patents by four companies, Unified Patents, Apple, AT&T, and now Google. These most recent decisions from the Patent Trial and Appeal Board will be posted on the Company’s website www.voip-pal.com .

CEO Emil Malak, said, “Once again our patents have stood on their technical merits. We began the litigation process in February 2016 and recognize it has been a long road. We appreciate the support of our shareholders as we continue to work hard in pursuing a fair resolution. As I have always said, Patience is a virtue.”

Additionally, it is with a heavy heart that VoIP-Pal announces the passing of its former Chairman and CEO, Dr. Thomas E. Sawyer. Dr. Sawyer passed away peacefully in his home in Utah on December 18th following a long illness.

Mr. Malak said, “Tom was my dear friend of many years. He was a patriotic American who served directly under four U.S. Presidents, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, and George H.W. Bush. He worked valiantly during his tenures with Digifonica and VoIP-Pal, and we will always be in his debt. God bless his family at this time and may he rest in peace.”

