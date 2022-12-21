Akadeum Life Sciences Launches First of its Kind Product Benefitting Cell and Gene Therapy Research Following Successful Data from Early Access Program

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akadeum Life Sciences, Inc. , a global leader in buoyancy-based cell separation technology, announces their Microbubble Leukopak Human T Cell Isolation research-use-only kit that resulted from successful external user data with early adopters. Akadeum’s T cell isolation kit is an industry first to incorporate Buoyancy Activated Cell Sorting (BACS™) Separation Tubes. This novel product directly targets and solves previous workflow challenges for biospecimen providers and cell and gene therapy (C>) researchers, by outperforming current industry standards in speed, performance, and throughput.



While cell and gene therapy research is groundbreaking and critical to future therapeutics, the process is often dependent on large quantities of highly pure cells isolated from leukopaks. For example, the isolation of cells from leukopaks is a critical first step in CAR T therapy and associated research workflows. However, current methods are tedious, labor-intensive, and inefficient, taking too long and leaving a lot to be desired when it comes to maximizing the recovery of the target cells.

“The emerging needs of C> are outpacing the technologies that are most commonly used by researchers,” says Brandon McNaughton, CEO of Akadeum Life Sciences. “One of the major challenges in C> research and other cell-based applications is efficiently isolating high amounts of healthy T Cells. Our patented BACS™ microbubble technology addresses this challenge, equipping researchers with products to achieve faster and better results.”

As reported by early access users, Akadeum’s product kit consistently produces high-purity T cells at an average of over 96% with up to 20% higher yield. Akadeum's leukopak cell isolation kit enables users to go from the leukopak bag to highly purified cells in one hour where pre-isolation cleanup and RBC removal have traditionally extended conventional magnetic-based protocols to three or more hours thus resulting in up to 66% savings of time. Additionally, a researcher using Akadeum's leukopak isolation kits can process two leukopaks at once—a feat that, when combined with the speed of the protocol, ultimately results in four to six times higher throughput.

Early access users have expressed excitement toward this level of innovation in the cell isolation process pointing out the increase of quality and quantity of healthy cells collected in less time and with fewer washes.

As a customer-centric company, Akadeum is committed to solving barriers identified by research teams by increasing efficiencies in the cell isolation process that prevent rapid advancements in research workflows, especially in cell and gene therapy.

“Our focus at Akadeum is to solve the most pressing problems that our customers face in cell isolation and activation,” added McNaughton. “The Microbubble Leukopak Human T Cell Isolation Kit we’ve developed is a direct result of the generous feedback that biospecimen and C> scientists have provided about challenges they are facing with isolating T cells.”

Akadeum’s product line of kits is designed with its patented buoyancy-based microbubble technology at its core. This RUO-grade product is the first of many, made in a GMP-compliant facility, that can impact the cell and gene therapy space. Akadeum is preparing to launch a GMP-grade kit in the next six months that will be identical to the leukopak kit.

About Akadeum Life Sciences, Inc.

Akadeum Life Sciences was formed to solve long-standing sample preparation problems in research, diagnostics, and cell therapy markets with a novel flotation-based target isolation platform technology. Without the critical step of separation (isolating biological targets like DNA, proteins, or cells from biological samples), many diagnostics and therapies would not be possible. More than a solution to a single problem, this elegantly simple platform technology is disrupting the separation market—from nucleic acid extraction to cell isolation. The company was the first to commercialize Buoyancy Activated Cell Sorting (BACS™) microbubble kits for cell isolation applications. In parallel, the company is also establishing industry partnerships.

To learn more about Akadeum and its products, visit https://www.akadeum.com .