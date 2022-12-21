China Passenger Car Cockpit Multi and Dual Display Research Report 2022: 42 Auto Companies have Equipped Vehicles with Dual Display Solutions

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Passenger Car Cockpit Multi and Dual Display Research Report, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



51.5% year-on-year growth in center console multi and dual display installation from January to July 2022



The report compares and summarizes the current domestic cockpit multi and dual display solutions in terms of R&D layout, product implementation, etc.



With the cockpit domain control, software technology maturity and Qualcomm 8155 and other large computing chip is widely used, auto companies and suppliers are no longer stuck in the conventional cockpit display layout, and continue to push the new, landing multi/dual and even integrated display solution, application cases of one-chip, multi-display and single-system also began to increase, supporting the intelligent upgrade of the cockpit.



Further growth in sales of vehicle models with multi and dual display in 2022



The publisher monitors that the number of auto brands landing multi and dual display solutions in 2022 has further expanded. 21 brands are equipped with multi and dual display solutions, 43 brands are equipped with dual display solutions and 6 brands are equipped with integrated-display solutions in China passenger car market (excluding imported models) on sale from January to July 2022.



With more vehicle models joining the multi and dual display camp, the installation volume of console multi-screen/dual display still achieved positive growth despite the negative growth of the whole vehicle sales. 276,000 units of console multi-screen models were sold from January to July 2022, up 51.5% year-on-year, and 1,059,000 units of console dual display models were sold, up 17.5% year-on-year. From the composition of the solution, the console two-screen and console dual display currently is still the main force, and the growth rate is obvious.



42 auto companies have equipped with dual display solutions



From the implementation, the earliest application of dual display solution is Mercedes-Benz E-Class, which was launched in August 2016, and since then Mercedes-Benz has gradually introduced the dual display solution into A-Class/GLA/GLB/EQA/EQB/EQC and other models. In the past 6 years, a total of 42 auto companies have joined the console dual display camp, such as Haval, MG, Roewe, BMW, Volkswagen, Kia, etc.

Typical model of dual display: Haval Shenshou



In December 2021, Haval Shenshou, the brand's first dual display model, was launched with Continental's V-shaped dual display solution (12.3-inch instrument cluster, 14.6-inch center console, 1920720 resolution), covered by a shaped glass.

In the solution, the console screen is slightly tilted to the driver's side, which can precisely match the driver's line of sight. In terms of chip-display-OS, Haval Shenshou is equipped with a Qualcomm 8155 chip running QNX and Android dual system, which provides computing power for LCD dashboard and console screen.



Typical model of dual-display: BMW 3 Series



A few months after BMW officially unveiled its world's first dual screen display solution model, BMW iX, BMW Brilliance followed suit, and 2022 BMW Brilliance i3 and 3 Series were launched with dual screen display solutions. BMW Brilliance i3 and 3 Series are equipped with the same integrated floating curved screen of BMW iX (12.3-inch instrument cluster, 14.9-inch center console, 200 PPI), which is suspended through bracket and tilted towards driver at a 6 inclination angle.

As a long-term partner of Intel, BMW Brilliance 3 Series is equipped with an Intel Atom X7-3960 chip based on Apollo Lake platform, which runs a Linux system in LCD meter and console display. In the future, BMW Brilliance plans to introduce dual display solution to more models, including X1 and X3.



Typical model of triple-display: Rising Auto R7



Rising Auto, as a high-end new energy brand of SAIC Group, applies the triple-screen display solution for the first time in Rising Auto R7. The solution adopts integrated packaging technology, by using AGC Dragontrail glass integrated coverage, the full lamination design completely eliminates the gap between glass and OLED screen. The size of the triple-screen display is 10.25-inch instrument cluster, 15.05-inch console screen and 12.3-inch co-pilot entertainment screen, with a total size of 43 inches.

In terms of chip-display-OS, RISING OS and UI are developed and designed by SAIC Z-one Tech, equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon SA8155 chip, based on the mainstream virtualization technology and RTOS + Android AOSP operating system in automotive field, and equipped with many platform modules required for cloud-pipe-end integrated SOA software architecture.



Integrated display landing on a small scale



Screen as the most important human-machine interaction information display window in the intelligent cockpit, its size also represents a certain degree of intelligence. In addition to increasing the number of screens, the ultra-wide integrated screen has become the choice of some OEMs, including conventional OEMs and emerging automakers. Integrated display can integrate multiple screens such as instrument, center console and co-pilot entertainment, and completely eliminate the physical interval of the ultra-wide screen to further enhance the cockpit technology.



Currently, China passenger car market has a total of six brands (Ford, Lincoln, Cadillac, ARCFOX, IM, Roewe) to launch integrated-display models, but the sales are still in the small-scale. From 2021 to July 2022, integrated-display model sales were only 39,000 vehicles.



Integrated-display typical model: Ford EVOS



The current USA brands in cockpit display solution is more radical, Ford, Lincoln, Cadillac all have launched integrated display, Ford as a representative brand, its EVOS, Mondeo, Explorer are equipped with 27-inch `center console + co-pilot entertainment` integrated display on sale. Take Ford EVOS as an example, it is equipped with a 27-inch center console + co-pilot integrated screen with a resolution of 4032756, forming a dual-screen solution with LCD dashboard.

The total length of the dual-screen display is 1.1m, running through the entire center console. As for the IVI, it is equipped with a Desay SV domain controller with a built-in NXP i.MX8M and a Qualcomm 820A chip, which provide computing power for LCD dashboard (QNX) and the center console co-pilot (Android) respectively.



Integrated-display typical model: IM L7



As the high-end brand of SAIC, IM pursues unconventional cockpit display solutions. The front row of the IM L7 cockpit is equipped with 3 screens, of which the 26.3-inch `instrument center console` integrated display and the 12.3-inch co-pilot entertainment screen support independent lifting. Among them, the resolution of the instrument center console integrated screen reaches 4320 720, and the maximum brightness is 1000nit. The entire cockpit system provides information display for the three screens of instrument/center console, co-pilot entertainment and function control through a Qualcomm 8155 chip and a set of Banma AliOS.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Development Trends of Center Console Display for Intelligent Cockpit

1.1 Overview of Vehicle Center Console Display

1.2 Application Solutions of Vehicle Center Console Display: Multi-screen/Dual/Integrated Display

1.3 Relationships between Intelligent Cockpit Chip and Display

1.4 Industry Chain of Intelligent Cockpit Display

1.5 Cockpit Multi and Dual Display Solutions Drive Display Privacy Technology on Board

1.5.1 Marelli Dynamic Privacy Technology

1.5.2 Continental Smart Privacy Display, ShyTech Display



2 Status Quo of Console Multi-screen Display/Cockpit Dual Display Enabled Models Market

2.1 Passenger Car Brands Installed Console Display in China: Multi-screen/Dual/Integrated Display

2.2 Installation Data of Passenger Car Models with Console Display: Single-screen

2.3 Installation Data of Passenger Car Models with Console Display: Multi-screen Display

2.4 Installation Data of Passenger Car Models with Console Display: Dual Display

2.5 Installation Data of Passenger Car Models with Console Integrated Display



3 OEMs' Layout of Cockpit Multi and Dual Display

3.1 Changan Auto

3.2 Great Wall Motor (HAVAL, ORA, TANK)

3.3 FAW (Hongqi, Besturn)

3.4 Geely (Geely, Geometry)

3.5 Chery (Chery, EXEED, JETOUR)

3.6 GAC Passenger Cars (Trumpchi, Aion)

3.7 SAIC Passenger Cars (MG, Roewe, IM, Rising, MAXUS)

3.8 BAIC (Beijing, ARCFOX)

3.9 Li Auto

3.10 XPeng Motor

3.11 Mercedes-Benz

3.12 GM (Buick, Cadillac, Wuling, Baojun)

3.13 Hyundai (Hyundai, Kia)

3.14 Ford (Changan Ford, Jiangling Ford, Lincoln)

3.15 BMW

3.16 Multi and Dual Display/Integrated Display Typical Models: Chip-Display-OS Solution



4 Multi and Dual Display Solutions of Cockpit Tier 1 Suppliers

4.1 Harman

4.2 Visteon

4.3 Faurecia

4.4 MARELLI

4.5 Aptiv

4.6 Bosch

4.7 Continental

4.8 Denso

4.9 Panasonic

4.10 Desay SV

4.11 Foryou

4.12 Neusoft

4.13 Joyson Electronics

4.14 NOBO Automotive Systems

4.15 HASCO

4.16 Yanfeng

4.17 Huawei

4.18 Wuhan KOTEI Informatics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/chdhgf