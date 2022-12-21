Ugly Sweater “Mistake” Results In $850 Donation To Local Charity

BEDFORD, N.H., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Tremblay – vice president of field services with Associa Evergreen Management Group (EMG) – a leading provider of community management services throughout northern Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont, recently used his birthday as a way to raise $850 in donations that ultimately benefited Toys for Tots. Tremblay, who has been with EMG for 22 years, showed up at what he thought was an ugly sweater holiday party. Instead, it was a surprise party to celebrate his 60th birthday and Tremblay was the only one wearing a sweater!

As part of the festivities, some 100 of Tremblay’s family, friends, and coworkers held a gift basket raffle that collected $850, which they presented to him as a group birthday gift. Tremblay however, immediately said, “I want all of this donated to Toys for Tots.” His coworkers at EMG then took Tremblay’s generous donation and went shopping! They purchased a plethora of toys and sporting gear that was donated to Toys for Toys for distribution to local kids.

“Thanks to John’s incredible kindness and giving spirit, dozens of local children, who otherwise may have gone without this year, received Christmas gifts,” said Evergreen Management Group branch president Eric Anderson. “All his coworkers here at EMG wish him a happy birthday and thank him for helping light up the lives of so many kids in need.”

Toys for Tots is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity that distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them Christmas gifts. Since its formation in 1947, the organization has evolved to include year-round efforts that support underprivileged children nationwide. These include literacy programs to help provide age-appropriate books to children in low-income neighborhoods, and a program that donates toys and books to children on participating Native American reservations. For more information, please visit www.toysfortots.org.

