The global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (APIs) market is estimated to reach USD 145.9 billion by 2022 to USD 216.4 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 8.2%

The biotech APIs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of the type of synthesis, the APIs market is categorized into synthetic APIs and biotech APIs.In 2021, the synthetic APIs segment accounted for the largest share.



However, the biotech APIs segment is expected to grow at a higher rate over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing demand for biotech drugs due to their specificity in action and advancements in biotechnology are driving market growth in the market.



The monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global biotech APIs market.



Based on product, the biotech APIs market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, hormones & growth factors, cytokines, fusion proteins, therapeutic enzymes, recombinant vaccines, and blood factors. In 2021, the monoclonal antibodies segment was estimated to account for the largest share of the biotech APIs market.



North America to dominate the market during the forecast period.

In 2021, North America dominated the market, followed by Europe.The major factors driving the overall growth of the APIs market in this region include the presence of major pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, an increasing government focus on generic drugs, rising demand for biologics and specialty drugs, and technological advancements in the manufacturing processes of APIs.



This market segment is expected to grow at a modest rate due to a combination of economic and healthcare severity measures as well as the introduction of low-cost and generic versions of branded drugs.



Breakdown of the profile of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 37%, Tier 2 – 22%, and Tier 3 – 41%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 25%, Directors – 20%, Others - 55%

• By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 27%, Asia Pacific – 20%, and RoW – 13%



List of companies profiled in the report

• Pfizer, Inc. (US),

• Novartis AG (Switzerland),

• Sanofi (France),

• Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany),

• Bristol-Myers Squibb (US),

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel),

• Eli Lilly and Company (US),

• GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK),

• Merck & Co., Inc. (US),

• AbbVie Inc. (US),

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland),

• AstraZeneca (UK),

• Cipla, Inc. (India),

• Mylan N.V. (US),

• Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (India),

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India),

• API Pharma Tech (India),

• BDR Pharmaceuticals Internationals Pvt. Ltd. (India),

• Sreepathi Pharmaceuticals Limited (India),

• Shilpa Medicare Limited (India),

• Evonik Industries AG (Germany),

• Aurobindo Pharma Limited (India).



