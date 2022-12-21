CasperLabs Appoints Ross MacKay as Chief Operating Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CasperLabs , a leading blockchain software company for the enterprise market, today introduced Ross MacKay as the company’s chief operating officer. In his role as COO, MacKay will oversee worldwide business and sales operations, focusing on accelerating blockchain adoption in the enterprise.



“Blockchain is already transforming the way organizations around the world do business,” said Ross MacKay, chief operating officer at CasperLabs. “As demand continues to grow, the industry is reaching an exciting inflection point. CasperLabs is at the forefront of this movement, with a proven, powerful platform already in the market. I look forward to working with the team to continue to expand the company’s position as a global blockchain leader.”

MacKay has more than 15 years of experience scaling tech business internationally. He most recently served as vice president, partnerships, business operations & international growth at fintech firm, Soldo. In his career, MacKay has led sales strategy at Dropbox—through hyper-scale & IPO—and advised Fortune 500 clients as a management consultant with Accenture, building the world's largest digital experience agency.

“Ross MacKay has a proven track record of successful sales strategies, building key partnerships and driving international growth,” said Mrinal Manohar, co-founder & CEO at CasperLabs. “As we enter our next phase of growth, Ross’ wealth of knowledge and experience will play a key role in achieving our ongoing mission to deliver on the potential of a blockchain-enabled world.”

CasperLabs lowers the barrier to entry for blockchain adoption by providing professional services and support for businesses building on Casper. Casper is unique in that it is the first provably live and provably safe version of CBC Casper ever built. In that way, it is arguably the only fully decentralized, highly secure, and scalable blockchain.

For more information on CasperLabs, visit www.casperlabs.io .

About CasperLabs

