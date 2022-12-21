Netsertive Names Home Clean Heroes, Signarama, and Authority Brands 2022 Season Of Giving: Franchisee Recognition Award Winners

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netsertive, a marketing technology provider that enables franchise brands and multi-location businesses to execute localized digital marketing at scale, today announced their annual Season Of Giving: Franchisee Recognition Awards, honoring three franchisees across the nation for their success and generosity within their franchise brands and local communities. Franchisees were nominated by their franchisors and peers and judged based on their size, growth, and local philanthropic involvement.

Netsertive is known for its commitment to furthering the franchise industry through education, technology, and relationships and is honored to recognize franchisees from Home Clean Heroes (Buzz Franchise Brands), Signarama (United Franchise Group), and Benjamin Franklin Plumbing/One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning (Authority Brands). This is the first year of their annual Season Of Giving: Franchisee Recognition Awards.

This year's three recipients of the Season Of Giving: Franchisee Recognition Awards are Kristin Humphrey of Home Clean Heroes West Houston, Kathy Evert of Signarama Ankeny, and Scott Wood of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing of Omaha & McCarthy One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning.

Award-winners received top marks for being instrumental in helping their franchise brands, fellow franchisees, and local charitable organizations grow throughout the year. "These franchisees have shown leadership in the face of various challenges throughout the year as both small business owners and part of global brands. Their ability to prosper while also giving back a piece of their success to their communities is a true demonstration of what the franchise community is all about," states Brendan Morrissey, CEO of Netsertive.

