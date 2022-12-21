Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Agents Named Among 2022 Real Estate All-Stars

San Diego, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is proud to announce an astounding 67 of its highly accomplished agents and teams have been named among the Orange Coast Magazine list of 2022 Real Estate All-Stars. This exclusive list represents outstanding real estate agents with an annual sales volume in the top 1 percent of all agents in Orange County.

The editors noted that with tens of thousands of real estate agents working in Orange County, choosing the right one can be a daunting task. Buying a house shouldn’t be as stressful, which is why the magazine commissioned Professional Research Services to contact large and small residential real estate companies in the region and collect the names of its top-performing agents within a 12-month period. Inclusion in the Orange Coast Real Estate All-Stars is based solely upon merit; there is no commercial relationship to the listings and listings cannot be purchased.



“Real Estate All-Stars, an accolade and extraordinary accomplishment that our agents should be very proud of,” said Martha Mosier, President, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. “These exceptionally skilled agents share several things in common: their dedication and commitment to quality and exceptional customer service at every level. We are proud of our All-Star sales professionals and their unparalleled representation of our company and the communities they serve. Job well done, everyone!”



“The right real estate agent can offer you guidance on home values, neighborhoods, and other key factors that may affect your decision,” Orange Coast Magazine’s editors said. “These Real Estate All-Stars know the communities they serve better than anyone, and can help you find the home of your dreams. They are definitely worth getting to know, whether you are buying or selling throughout the region.”



Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly acknowledges the following agents and teams, who are recognized for their achievements:



• Corona del Mar – Mina Maghami & Joseph Maghami, Mark D. Simon, Valenty Real Estate Group, Weir Team

• Irvine – Avant Team, Jennifer Castaneda, The Gamboa Team, Chris Lee, Doris Lipscomb, Julie Tran

• Laguna Beach – Chas. Aufhammer, Rick Balzer, Judy Blossom, Mark Christy, Kendall Clark, Shauna Covington, Craig Delahooke, Terri Flint, The Garman Group, Marcella Seidensticker, Kristine Torrance, Eustorgio Villa, Winston West

• Laguna Niguel – The Bishop Team, Silvia Leon, Lisa Weiner, Cheryl Newton & Linda Caddick, The Ora Group, Mark Paulson & Associates

• Mission Viejo – Cordova Real Estate Group, The Kevin Hill Team, The Gold Medal Group, Linda Huebner, Priscilla Lennhardt, Mathews Real Estate Team, The Reece Team, Darlene Simmons, Bob Strausheim

• Monarch Beach – Hillary Caston, Lisa Cooper, Ron Delan, Sara McCartan, DiPilla Real Estate Group, Connie McKibban, Jennifer Nunnikhoven, Jim Shockey, John Yocca

• Newport Beach – Feingold Team, Liz Hansche Team, David Hein, Khosh Team, Ronnie & Cyrena, Art Rivera, Monique Saia, Dee Shiohama Group, Tahmasebi Group, Yoshikane-Toyama Real Estate Group

• San Clemente – Debbie Brewington, Brotherton Team, Candy Flock, John Ginn, Laura Ginn, Hartanov Team, Scott Kidd |Associates|

• San Diego – Kathi Kanan

• Tustin – Christl Orr, Kathy Thomson



About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly supports nearly 3,000 sales associates in 42 offices spanning Santa Barbara to San Diego. In 2021, our expert agents assisted in more than 11,500 client transactions for over $18 billion in sales volume.



Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., and a member of HSF Affiliates, LLC. BHHS and the BHHS symbol are registered service marks of Columbia Insurance Company, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. For more information, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com. To learn about career opportunities, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com/careers.