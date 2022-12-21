Santa Skis for Charity at Banff Sunshine Village Christmas Day

BANFF, Alberta, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get in the festive spirit by giving back. On Dec. 25 (Christmas Day), 2022, dress up as your favorite Christmas character and join us on the slopes of Banff Sunshine Village to carve up Canada's Best Snow for only $75.

This Christmas, when you dress up as Santa, Mrs. Claus, an Elf, a Reindeer, the Grinch or other beloved Christmas character, you'll ski or ride for just $75. All proceeds from the charity ski event will go to support The Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation.

"Christmas is a time to enjoy family and friends while reflecting on what you have to be grateful for (like fresh mountain air and good health); just as it's a time to give back to those in our community who could use a kind hand. With rising hospital demand for pediatric care, this Christmas, giving back to our community by raising funds for the Alberta Children's Hospital just makes sense," says Kendra Scurfield, Director of Brand and Communications for Banff Sunshine Village.

Located in the heart of Banff, Banff Sunshine Village is hoping to welcome over 100 festively dressed Christmas characters for a day of holiday cheer on the Canadian Rocky Mountain slopes.

"As winter sets in, our hearts are warmed by the compassion and generosity of our community and all the amazing ways they raise funds for the kids and families, like Banff Sunshine's Santa Skis for Charity. From The Alberta Children's Hospital, thank you," says Liz Ballendine, Vice President, Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation.

Banff Sunshine's Santa Skis for Charity is an all-ages event. Anyone dressed in Christmas theme can ski for $75 in support of The Alberta Children's Hospital.

"Back in 2019, our Santa Skis for Charity event brought over 200 jolly-dressed skiers and riders out for a Christmas ski. This year, our ambitious goal is to raise $10,000 for The Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation," says Scurfield.

Not able to visit Banff Sunshine on Christmas Day, but still want to donate? Click here.

Alberta's Children's Hospital Foundation funds crucial programs, technology and expertise so that every child can benefit from world-class care. The Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation proudly serves Child Health & Wellness Research at the University of Calgary to help invest in innovative science for new therapies and cures for a healthier tomorrow. With the support of our generous community, we can help every baby, child and teenager live to their fullest potential.

Banff Sunshine Village is the premier ski and snowboard destination in the Canadian Rockies. The resort is known for its all-natural snow, its stunning alpine vistas, and its long season, spanning from early November to late May. With a seven-month-long ski season, Banff Sunshine Village is home to Canada's Best Snow.

For more information about Skiing for Charity, contact Kendra Scurfield at kscurfield@skibanff.com or call 403-830-7946.

Contact Information:

Kendra Scurfield

Director of Brand and Communications

media@skibanff.com



Related Images











Image 1: Santa Shreds for a Good Cause





In 2019, hundreds of Santas flocked to the slopes of Banff Sunshine to raise money for a good cause. This year, the resort is hoping to raise $10,000 for The Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment