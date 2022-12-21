Global Disposable Cups Market to Hit Sales of $22.08 Billion | Future of Disposable Cups is in the State of Flux thanks to Government and Consumers

Westford, USA, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disposable cups market is one that is growing quickly due to the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) ban on Styrofoam packaging, which has forced companies to find other materials to use for their cups. The growth is primarily driven by the hospitality industry, which is estimated to account for 43% of the overall market in 2021. The plastic share is expected to be higher than the paper in the years to come owing to strong penetration of distributors, easy availability, better strength, affordable, and large-scale production capabilities across the globe. However, the paper cup segment is expected to grow at a faster rate than the plastic disposable cups market over the next seven years thanks to rising efforts to reduce plastic pollution by banning single use plastic. Recently, India has implemented blanket ban on single use plastic, which has compelled the consumers to shit to paper cups for drinking coffee, tea, and other cold and hot beverages.

The study finds that the market will be driven by several key factors, including an increase in waste management and recycling initiatives, growing retail sales of food and beverages in convenience stores and food service outlets, and increasing awareness among consumers about the detrimental environmental impacts of single-use plastics. To meet the demand for disposable cups market, manufacturers are focusing on developing innovative products that improve performance or appeal to consumers. For example, some cups have a built-in filter that helps reduce the amount of waste discharged into waterways. Others are designed with leak-proof seals to prevent spills. Others still are made from recyclable materials such as cardboard or paper.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/disposable-cups-market

In addition to increasing awareness about the environmental benefits of using reusable cups, government programs can help promote their adoption by businesses and consumers. For example, California has enacted a law that requires businesses with Environmental Health Control Program permits to provide carryout restaurants with drink containers that can be used only once and either recycled or composted, rather than single-use plastic containers. Similarly, municipalities throughout North America, Europe and Asia Pacific are increasingly implementing schemes to offer financial incentives for customers who bring their own reusable cups or bottles to establishments (such as discounted drinks or free meals).

Global Forecast to 2022" offers a detailed analysis of the disposable cups market. The report covers the market size and growth rate, regional distribution, key players, and their market share.

SkyQuest Survey Reveals Consumers Around the Globe are Getting More Concerned About Growing Negative Impact of Disposable Single Use Plastic and Deforestation

The SkyQuest’s 2022 survey yielded some interesting findings on the state of the industry. The report finds that a large majority of respondents favor innovation in the disposable cups market, with 46% saying they are looking for new and innovative products and ideas. In addition, nearly two-thirds (64%) of respondents said they would be willing to pay more for a better disposable cup. However, many respondents also expressed concerns about the sustainability of the disposal cups market. Nearly half (48%) of respondents said that they are concerned about the amount of waste generated by disposable cups, while 43% said they are concerned about the pollution created by disposable cups.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/disposable-cups-market

SkyQuest’s industry analysts looks at four key factors impacting the disposable cups market: Growth in Asia Pacific, consolidation in the U.S. beverage market, increasing awareness of sustainability and waste reduction, and increasing awareness of the health risks posed by plastics. Our study projects that global sales of disposable cups will reach 22.08 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.7%. The Asia Pacific market will account for the largest share of this total; China alone is projected to generate $3.8 billion in sales by 2028. The U.S. beverage market is projected to grow more slowly than the overall market; however, we expect it to account for 26% of total global sales by 2028. This is largely due to consolidation among players in the U.S., which has resulted in lower pricing and a duopoly among Starbucks and Dunkin' Donuts.

Increasing awareness of sustainability and waste reduction is another key factor shaping the disposable cups market. For example, Starbucks has been working to reduce its environmental impact since 2007 by offering composting programs at hundreds of its stores across North America. Other companies are following suit: Dasani currently offers composting bins in over 1,000 convenience stores across the U.S., Colgate-Palmolive announced earlier this year.

Top 5 Trends in Global Disposable Cups Market

The disposable cups market is seeing a lot of growth, which is good news for both users and the environment. Here are five top trends in the market:

1. Increased popularity of reusable cups: A big trend in the disposable cups market is the increasing popularity of reusable cups. This is due to several reasons: people are becoming more environmentally conscious, they're aware of the harmful effects of plastic waste, and they're looking for ways to reduce their wastefulness.

2. Increased use of compostable cups: Another trend in the disposable cup industry is the increasing use of compostable cups. This is because they're made from plant-based materials, which means they decompose in landfills instead of being used as litter.

3. Increased use of recyclable cups: In addition to using compostable cups, some businesses are also using recyclable cups. This is because these cups can be recycled multiple times, which reduces the amount of plastic needed to be produced in the first place in the disposable cups market.

4. Increased demand for coffee drinks in particular: One reason for the increased demand for coffee drinks in particular is that people are drinking more coffee than ever before. In fact, coffee drinkers are now the biggest group of consumers of disposable cups!

5. Increased awareness: The disposable cup industry is also seeing increased awareness among consumers. This is due to campaigns by various advocacy groups aimed at getting people to switch to reusable cups. They argue that using reusable cups decreases wastefulness and promotes conservation

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/disposable-cups-market

Major Players in the Global Disposable Cups Market

Huhtamäki Oyj (Finland)

Dart Container Corporation (US)

Berry Global Group Inc. (US)

Pactiv LLC (US)

DUNI AB (Sweden)

WestRock Company (US)

Genpak, LLC (US)

Go-Pak UK Ltd. (UK)

ConverPack Inc. (US)

Benders Paper Cups (UK)

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Toilet Paper Market

Global Teakwood Market

Global Jute Packaging Market

Global Cross Laminated Timber Market

Global Cross Laminated Timber Market

Global Membrane Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com