THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND LAUDS FY23 OMNIBUS BUDGET PACKAGE FOR DELIVERING FOR HBCUS

WASHINGTON, D.C., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) expresses its appreciation to Congress for including record investments in Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in the forthcoming FY2023 Omnibus Appropriations Bill (Omnibus) which includes record-levels of funding for Title III, a new research infrastructure program for HBCUs and historic increases in student aid.

The proposed bill includes $1 billion, an increase of $137 million or 15 percent for programs to strengthen HBCUs, Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs), and other historically under-resourced institutions of higher education serving a high percentage of low- income students via Title III and Title V funding. Specifically, the omnibus includes an increase of more than $46 million for all HBCU programs and, notably, a 30% increase for Predominantly Black Institutions, funding those institutions at $22.3 million for FY23.

The bill also includes $50 million for new a program to promote transformational investments in research infrastructure at HBCUs, Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCUs), and other MSIs, funding that was requested by the Biden Administration at $450 million in their FY23 proposed budget and can be codified for future appropriations cycles through the still-pending IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act. Additionally, the Omnibus importantly provides $100.5 million for the HBCU-MI research program in the Department of Defense.

The Omnibus also proposes to increase the maximum Pell Grant award by $500 or 7.2 percent to $7,395 for the 2023-24 school year. This is the largest increase in the maximum Pell grant award since the 2009-10 school year and further builds off the $400 increase provided last year.

“Congress has once again acted to deliver for HBCUs and their students,” said Dr. Harry L. Williams President and CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. “The proposed increases in funding across the board for HBCUs and their students demonstrates Congress’ commitment to our institutions and their recognition of the valuable role that HBCUs play in ensuring our nation’s future competitiveness. We express our gratitude to Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-VT) and Vice Chairman Richard Shelby (R-AL) for working together in a bipartisan fashion to get this historic bill across the finish line. Additionally, we are thankful to the leadership of the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus, Congresswoman Alma Adams (D-NC), Senator Chris Coons (D-DE), Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) and Congressman French Hill (R-AR) for their efforts thus far on the IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act, which laid the groundwork for the research infrastructure funding that is included in the Omnibus.”

“Although the proposed inclusion of $50 million for research infrastructure at our institutions is an important first step to level the playing-field for research and development, we must note that this funding only scratches the surface as it relates to the needs of our institutions on this front. Notwithstanding this accomplishment, TMCF remains committed to enacting the IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act into law, markedly increasing funding for research infrastructure at HBCUs and doubling the Pell Grant so that higher education is accessible to any American who desires to further their education.”

“I am proud to have secured significant wins for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) in the federal omnibus for Fiscal Year 2023,” said Congresswoman Alma Adams, founder and co-chair of the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus. “Among those victories are $50 million for HBCU, TCU, and MSI Research and Development Infrastructure Grants, a program originally included in the IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act. These planning and implementation grants are designed to promote transformational investments in research infrastructure at four-year HBCUs, TCUs, and other MSIs. However, the program is called IGNITE for a reason – this is only the starting point in making sure our schools have the resources and infrastructure to compete.

“The omnibus agreement also includes year-over-year increases in funding for vital HBCU and MSI programs, as well as $10 million to establish a research network that is comprised of and supports MSIs to study health disparities in maternal health outcomes. I am thankful for the hard work of our institutions and our stakeholders, including the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and their 47 member-institutions, in helping us deliver for HBCUs and MSIs.”

“From opening the door to higher education to leading on cutting-edge research, HBCUs deliver for our students and communities every day,” said Senator Chris Coons (D-DE). “As co-chair of the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU caucus, I am glad that today’s bill recognizes their essential role and brings HBCUs closer to the funding levels they deserve. This bill increases Pell Grants that make a college education attainable for so many students, increases funding to strengthen HBCUs and other institutions, and establishes a new grant program to bolster their research infrastructure. I look forward to working alongside my colleagues and the HBCU community to deepen these investments in our students and schools going forward.”

###

ABOUT THE THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.