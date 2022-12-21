American Oncology Network Announces Brad Prechtl’s Retirement After 20 Years of Dedicated Service to Community Oncology

FORT MYERS, Fla., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) announced today Brad Prechtl’s retirement as President and Chief Development Officer effective January 1, 2023. Prechtl will continue to serve as a special advisor to the network and its board after the new year.

“I have been extraordinarily privileged to have served alongside many great leaders in the healthcare space,” said Prechtl. “We have endeavored together with a shared commitment to maintain our momentum to the mission, vision and promising future of community oncology.”

As founding CEO, Prechtl led AON through a period of unprecedented growth. He provided a lifeline that was key for independent physicians and practices to remain viable and drove innovation by bringing new treatments and services to patients that improved the quality of patient care delivered. Under his leadership, Prechtl successfully built a leading oncology platform resulting in over $1 billion in revenue with a three-year revenue growth rate of 4,059%. The AON network now includes more than 190 physicians and advanced practice providers in over 70 clinics across 18 states.

“On behalf of the network, I would like to thank Brad for his invaluable and bold leadership over the past four years as founding CEO, President and Chief Development Officer,” said AON Chief Executive Officer Todd Schonherz. “Brad’s unparalleled leadership, discipline and integrity have ensured that AON and its practices are incredibly well positioned to remain a critical component of the oncology and healthcare industry.”

Dr. Stephen “Fred” Divers, AON Chief Medical Officer and medical oncologist at Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute added, “Brad’s relentless focus on providing support and resources for hometown practices such as ours, has not only been key to breaking down barriers to cancer care, but will provide an enduring foundation for the future. On behalf of all AON physicians and practices, we wish Brad the best.”

###

About American Oncology Network, LLC

The American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), an Inc. 5000-recognized company, is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network represents 107 physicians and 89 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 18 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most — providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician-led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences are at the very pinnacle of cancer care today. Learn more at aoncology.com.

Attachment