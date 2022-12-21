English Danish

ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Financial Calendar 2023

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S plans to publish its

Annual Report for 2022 on 8 February 2023

Interim Report for the 1 st quarter on 4 May 2023

Interim Report for the 2 nd quarter on 4 August 2023

Interim Report for the 3rd quarter on 3 November 2023

The Annual General Meeting is expected to be held on Tuesday 28 March 2023.

Any issues for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting must be received by the Company no later than 13 February 2023.

Copenhagen, 21 December 2022

Contact person: Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

