ClickIT is Part of the Top Global Software Development Companies in 2022

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a year of hard work and commitment, the announcement of ClickIT being part of the Clutch 1000 is here. Only the Top 1000 Global Service providers get this recognition.

ClickIT continuously looks for ways to improve its services because it loves what it does and knows that its clients deserve the best. Being part of this year's Clutch 1000 motivates it to try even harder and provide better services in the future.

Clickers always give more than 100%. Therefore, the high-quality DevOps and Software development services will continue with the aim of ranking even higher next year since being a top software development company offering SaaS Application Development, Cloud Assessment, and AWS Managed Services with a Nearshore collaboration model will always be a plan.

ClickIT pays close attention to its client's feedback. For that reason, Clutch's acknowledgment means so much, as the platform specializes in collecting clients' reviews. By analyzing industry data, it arms businesses with the insights they need to make modifications and face challenges with confidence. The collected information is helpful to clients as they cut through unorganized market research and find the data they need to choose a business service or solution.

In Clutch, clients evaluate their service providers to improve their performance, effectiveness, and productivity.

Only the most exclusive service providers listed on the platform receive the award, as Clutch analyzes each company based on four critical criteria. That includes:

Quality and number of verified Clutch reviews.

Portfolio of work and selection of clientele.

Company profile with specialization and experience.

Brand awareness and industry recognition.



ClickIT would like to thank Clutch for this recognition and, most importantly, Clickers for their never-ending efforts in giving their best. ClickIT is aware of the dedication of Clickers, who should feel proud of what they have achieved, and thanks them for going on this journey with the company.

