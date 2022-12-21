Growing global demand for Plasma Bottle Market is expected to project a growth at a CAGR of ~4% to 5% between forecast period of 2022-32 | Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global plasma bottle market is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR range of 4% to 5% from 2022 to 2032. The target market is anticipated to grow to a significant value by the end of 2032. The market for plasma bottles is greatly influenced by the rising focus on the development of new and innovative sterile medical packaging solutions for the storage of body fluids. These bottles will continue to gain rapid traction across the medical and healthcare sectors during the forecast period.



For medical banks, one of the most crucial tasks is the processing and maintaining of the composition of blood, plasma, and other tissues in the utmost hygienic conditions. This is a task that plasma bottles can assist with and thus gain enormous popularity across medical & healthcare sectors.

A surge in the vehicular fleet and rising traffic congestion has resulted in a significant increase in the number of road accidents all over the globe. This has generated high demand for related treatments and supplements including blood and blood component transfusions. As blood and blood components require careful storage and transportation in maximum hygienic conditions, the demand for plasma bottles is also on the rise.

This growing burden of road accidents across the globe is spearheading the demand for blood and blood components for patients with high blood loss. Since plasma bottles are largely used for the safe collecting, storing, packaging, and transportation of blood components, this heightened need for blood components is likely to produce profitable growth opportunities in the international market space.

Moreover, the major plasma bottle manufacturers are persistently focusing on adopting new manufacturing processes for launching plasma bottles of varied sizes, shapes, and colors with the least defects. This aspect, along with others, is expected to drive the growth of the plasma bottle market during the forecast period.

“Increasing trauma and accident cases amplify the demand for blood and blood components for patients with high blood loss. This is expected to underpin the global growth of the plasma bottle market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Implementation of strict norms and regulations for the development of sterile medical packaging solutions will deter the growth of the plasma bottle market.

South Asia is anticipated to account for the bulk of the global plasma bottle market share during 2022-2032.

Increasing cases of road accidents and blood-related diseases will drive market growth across the Asia Pacific region.

The introduction of new regulatory measures on Human Blood and Transfusion Services by the New York State Council for the processing and administration of plasma is further stimulating market growth in the North American region.

Competitive Landscape

SGD Pharma and Adelphi Group among others are some of the major players in the plasma bottle market profiled in the full version of the report.

Key market participants are concentrating on releasing new products and developing their product portfolios to cater to the growing demand. These businesses also employ strategies to expand their production capacities and engage in agreements and partnership tactics to strengthen their market position.

Key Segments Profiled in the Plasma Bottle Market Survey

By Raw Material:

Glass

Type I

Type II

Plastics

By Shape:

Cylindrical

Rectangular

Tubular



By Capacity:

Up to 50ml

Up to 100 ml

Up to 250ml

Up to 500ml

Up to 1000ml

Above 1000ml

By End Use:

Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Medical

Research & Development

Defense

Others



More Insights into Plasma Bottle Market

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global plasma bottle market, providing historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of raw material, shape, capacity, end-use, and region.

Based on region, the plasma bottles market in South and Pacific Asia will demonstrate immense growth during 2022-2032. The target market in this region is expected to acquire the most shares of the global market during this period. The growing burden of accidents and blood-related diseases in the Asia Pacific is expected to push forward blood and blood component transfusions which, in turn, will propel the plasma bottles market forward. Apart from the Asia Pacific region, North America will also exhibit impressive growth due to an intense focus on the proper storage and transportation of blood components in maximum hygienic conditions for maintaining the quality of blood. Hence, all of these factors, regional as well as global, work in tandem to ensure a positive growth environment for the plasma bottle market.

