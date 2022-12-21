The Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market size is expected to reach $3.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.2% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Offering, By Hardware Type, By Application, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374154/?utm_source=GNW





To offer adequate security from theft, vandalism, fraud, and terrorism, transportation authorities, governments, and businesses are constantly searching for more adaptable and practical video surveillance technology. The idea behind mobile video surveillance is to enable real-time monitoring of a live video feed utilizing smartphones and tablets.



Mobile device access to video surveillance feeds significantly contributes to improving public safety and security by providing prompt intervention in the event of any unpleasant situations. With smartphones, tablets, or laptops linked to an internet network, accessing the live video feed is simple. As a result, mobile video surveillance is a more practical option than traditional video surveillance systems.



The installation of video surveillance equipment on mass transit vehicles has grown during the past few years. Mobile video surveillance is becoming commonly used in public transportation with the goal of enhancing user security and safety. Depending on the type of vehicle, mobile video surveillance employs a combination of inside and outside cameras.



The operation of interior cameras involves keeping an eye on passengers and staff, giving crucial information to fight off crime and liability concerns from clients and staff. The purpose of external cameras is to make it easier to monitor a vehicle’s functioning and provide video evidence in the event of an accident. Most mobile video surveillance systems can record high-definition (HD) video at a frame rate between 20 and 30 frames per second.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 markets have a significant impact on the market for mobile video surveillance systems, much like other sectors do. The lockdown and epidemic impacted and constrained the market for mobile surveillance video. There was a smaller market for sales due to several variables. As a result, the industry takes action to modernize its processes and increase sales among the target market. The COVID-19 pandemic affected technological advancement, which in turn, reduced consumer demand. The supply chain is interrupted as a result. The COVID-19 effect also has an impact on the financial aspect of the market and industry for mobile video surveillance.



Market Growth Factors



A Rise In The Adoption Of Wireless Smart Devices



With the widespread usage of smartphones and tablets, which have more computing power, the utilization of the internet and related devices has substantially expanded during the past several years. Smart gadgets are now being used by end users to access surveillance data and remotely monitor places. Popularity also rising for mobile video surveillance, which allows video to be wirelessly streamed from a mobile video surveillance camera to a control room. Users with various business locations need remote and real-time access to the surveillance data in order to monitor the site remotely.



Increasing Usage Of Ai And Software Analytics For Monitoring Mobile Video



Systems for mobile video monitoring that are intelligent are now crucial for maintaining safety and security as well as spotting trends and patterns. Software for intelligent mobile video surveillance systems makes use of artificial intelligence. These apps, particularly for mobile transportation applications, assist in the analysis of the audio and video captured by the video cameras to identify people, animals, objects, and events.



Market Restraining Factors



Different manufacturers’ mobile cameras have different compatibility requirements.



When several manufacturers are involved, the need for interoperability standards frequently prevents cameras and related devices from functioning together. Systems for managing video control frequently employ expensive proprietary software interfaces across several platforms. Organizations like law enforcement, the government, or other budget-constrained bodies that lack the resources for developing proprietary software and are also compelled to use several suppliers by rules governing public funding do not benefit from this.



Offering Outlook



Based on offering, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software, and Services. The hardware segment had the highest revenue share in 2021. Cameras, video encoders, and storage options are some of the hardware elements utilized in mobile video surveillance systems. These provide enough high-quality images in a range of monitoring settings, including challenging circumstances in the transportation industry. Mobile video closed-circuit television, which is outfitted with smart video management software and analytics, aids in addressing several new security and safety issues.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the market is bifurcated into Railways, Buses, Police Vehicles, and Transport Vehicles & Drones. During the projected period, the mobile video surveillance market for Transport Vehicles & Drone applications is anticipated to develop at a high CAGR. Drones are frequently deployed and easily integrated with command, control, computers, communications, surveillance, intelligence, and reconnaissance systems. They feature straightforward operations and upkeep processes and strong tactical skills.



Verticals Outlook



Based on the verticals, the market is categorized into Law Enforcement, Industrial, Military & Defense, First Responders, and Transportation. The transportation sector acquired the highest revenue share in 2021. The demand for mobile video surveillance has grown in the transportation sector due to an uptick in criminal activity, liability claims, and threats from vandalism and terrorism. In the transportation industry, mobile video surveillance systems are employed to deter criminal activity, catch criminals, and offer passengers a safe and secure environment.



Regional Outlook



Based on geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. North America led the Mobile Video Surveillance Market in 2021 and registered the major revenue share in the global market. The region would continue its dominance in the market globally. The need for sophisticated surveillance cameras is anticipated to rise in North America, which includes the US, Canada, and Mexico, for military and defense purposes. The growing deployment of surveillance equipment in the US is driving the industry.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Bosch Security Systems GmbH (Robert Bosch GmbH), Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (China Electronics Technology Group Corporation), Axis Communications AB (Canon, Inc.) are the forerunners in the Mobile Video Surveillance Market. Companies such as Avigilon Corporation (Motorola Solutions), Hanwha Techwin Co., Ltd., Teledyne FLIR LLC (Teledyne Technologies Incorporated) are some of the key innovators in Mobile Video Surveillance Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd., Axis Communications AB (Canon, Inc.), Hanwha Techwin Co., Ltd., Bosch Security Systems GmbH (Robert Bosch GmbH), Avigilon Corporation (Motorola Solutions), Teledyne FLIR LLC (Teledyne Technologies Incorporated), and Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co., Ltd.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Mobile Video Surveillance Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Nov-2022: Axis Communications announced its partnership with SecuriThings, an IoTOps solution provider. The partnership focuses on improving and simplifying the operational management of physical security infrastructure.



Jul-2022: Hanwha Techwin came into collaboration with VIAAS, a provider of "Pure Cloud" video surveillance as a service (VSaaS). The collaboration integrated Hanwha’s Cloud Video Management Solution (VMS) and VIAAS Secure Cloud video storage with Wisenet Q, X, and P Series cameras up to 5MP. The integration enabled customers to buy Wisenet cameras from their vendor of choice and install the VIAAS application, enabling a camera to Cloud video surveillance environment.



Feb-2022: Uniview Technology partnered with The Systems Depot, a nationwide distributor of CCTV, Burglar, Fire, and other low-voltage products. Through this partnership, the former company can represent its products in regional distribution locations.



Jan-2022: Teledyne FLIR Defense, a part of Teledyne Technologies, Inc. and its Denmark-based partner, Precision Technic Defence Group announced a seven-year framework agreement with Danish Defense Acquisition and Logistics Organization (DALO). The agreement aims to provide an array of medium and long-range surveillance systems for maritime, land, and airborne applications.



Jan-2022: Axis Communications came into partnership with Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company, for offering cloud storage for AXIS Camera Station (ACS) VMS. This solution integrates Wasabi’s unlimited scalability and disruptively low, predictable cost with Axis’s video technology for helping organizations in optimizing video surveillance deployments and manages the emerging longer retention periods and high-definition environments more effectively.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Nov-2022: Hanwha Techwin unveiled the TNV-7011RC, an anti-ligature and compact corner mount camera for providing a wide field-of-view (FOV) up to 3MP resolution and 30fps. The wide dynamic range in the Wisenet T series cameras captures four frames at different exposure levels for creating a clear, combined, and vivid image in strong backlight conditions.



Nov-2022: Teledyne FLIR introduced the FLIR Cx5, a pocket-portable thermal camera utilized in hazardous environments for condition monitoring. This camera has a rugged ATEX-compliant case that enables users to safely monitor mechanical and electrical assets in hot working zones.



Oct-2022: Hanwha Techwin announced the launch of Wisenet Viewer 1.2, a powerful NVR and DVR management software. This software aims to ease the use of enabling operators in making timely and more informed decisions.



Oct-2022: Hikvision launched Hik-Partner Pro, a one-stop security management platform for security partners. This platform is the result of the merger of the company’s ProConnect and Hik-ePartner solutions. The users of these solutions can log in to this platform with their existing accounts.



May-2022: Hanwha Techwin released the PNM-C12083RVD and PNM-C7083RVD, the first multi-directional cameras having an array of AI-based capabilities. These cameras minimize the occurrence of false alarms through the reliable detection of objects. The technology allows the cameras to differentiate human faces, recognize particular vehicles and even identify license plates.



Mar-2022: Teledyne FLIR Defense, a part of Teledyne Technologies, launched LVSS C-UAS, a Lightweight Vehicle Surveillance System (LVSS) with revolutionary air domain awareness (ADA) and advanced counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) capabilities. This camera integrated counter-measures with counter-drone technologies making it the most effective mobile surveillance system for combating dangers.



Oct-2020: Axis Communications released a range of intelligent and innovative solutions for India. These systems aim to better monitor and manage employees, students, and customers and would take action on time in case of any protocol breach.



Apr-2020: Bosch announced the launch of INTEOX, a camera platform developed for modernizing the safety and security industry. This is an open platform of its kind and provides unlimited freedom for customization and innovation to system integrators, users, and application developers.



Feb-2020: Dahua introduced HDCVI 6.0, the industry’s first advanced AI and 4K real-time capabilities. This solution provides exceptional experience with security, intelligence & convenience while safeguarding HDCVI customers’ investment.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Offering



• Hardware



o Cameras



o Monitors



o Storage Devices



o Accessories



• Software



• Services



By Application



• Buses



• Police Vehicles



• Railways



• Transport Vehicles & Drones



By Vertical



• Transportation



• Law Enforcement



• Industrial



• Military & Defense



• First Responders



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.



• Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.



• Axis Communications AB (Canon, Inc.)



• Hanwha Techwin Co., Ltd.



• Bosch Security Systems GmbH (Robert Bosch GmbH)



• Avigilon Corporation (Motorola Solutions)



• Teledyne FLIR LLC (Teledyne Technologies Incorporated)



• Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co., Ltd.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

