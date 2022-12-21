Pennsylvania Skill Congratulates State’s Gambling Industry on Exceptional November Revenues

Harrisburg, PA, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pennsylvania Skill powered by Pace-O-Matic congratulated the Pennsylvania gambling industry on generating $452.3 million in revenue last month, which is nearly a 4.6% increase over November 2021. This revenue was generated in Pennsylvania’s casinos, truck stops and through iGaming.

“Clearly, Pennsylvania’s gambling industry is strong, and we wish them continued success,” said Pace-O-Matic Chief Public Affairs Officer Mike Barley. “To echo the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board spokesman, the entire gaming market is strong.

“However, as the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board whispers news of their success about record gaming profits out of one side of their mouth, they shout that legal skill games are killing their industry revenues out of the other. This is a case where the facts don’t square with the rhetoric. The truth is that legal skill games have a place in Pennsylvania, supplementing revenue for small businesses, veterans groups and fraternal clubs. Despite consistent rhetoric from some in the casino industry, there is absolutely ZERO proof to validate the false claims that skill games harm casino or lottery profits.”

Pace-O-Matic, which markets and distributes Pennsylvania Skill games in the commonwealth, wants regulation. Pace-O-Matic and other responsible skill game distributors are pushing for legislation to further regulate and tax the legal skill game industry. The legislation would also curb the illegal gambling market that has invaded our communities in the form of slot machines in mini-casinos or businesses that exist for the sole purpose of gambling.

Pace-O-Matic is the nation’s leading developer of skill games, creating and marketing fun and exciting games. The games provide important supplemental income for small businesses, veterans groups and fraternal clubs. With a commitment to compliance, Pace-O-Matic has games in markets across the United States. The company also is focused on giving back to communities.