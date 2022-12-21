Book From Babson College Professor Recognized as One of Forbes’ 10 Best Business Books of 2022

Wellesley, MA, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Babson College Associate Management Professor Dr. Tina Opie has been recognized by Forbes for her book Shared Sisterhood: How to Take Collective Action for Racial and Gender Equity at Work. Co-authored with University of Iowa Professor Dr. Beth Livingston, Shared Sisterhood was selected as one of Forbes’ 10 Best Business Books of 2022 for its focus on racial and gender equity in the workplace through collective action.

Balancing history, research, and real-world anecdotes, Shared Sisterhood addresses the gaps in equity for Black women and other women of color in comparison to their white counterparts. The book is based on Dr. Opie’s trademarked framework of the same name, which provides individuals and leaders with strategies to forge deeper relationships across differences, create inclusive environments, and enact systemic change.

“I am honored that Forbes selected our book, Shared Sisterhood, as a Top 10 Business Book of 2022. Shared Sisterhood has been a labor of love for me since 2009, and when my co-author Dr. Livingston came on board in 2018, it was able to grow into what it is today,” remarked Dr. Opie. “To have our work not only published by Harvard Business Review Press but also recognized by such a prestigious outlet as Forbes is a dream come true. Our hope is that this publication inspires others to take a renewed look at their journeys toward equity and encourages work that benefits all women across race, gender, and background.”

In addition to teaching at Babson College, Dr. Opie is an award-winning researcher, consultant, and speaker. As founder of Opie Consulting Group LLC, she advises large firms in the financial services, entertainment, media, beauty, educational, and healthcare industries on creating and maintaining diverse, inclusive, and equitable workplaces.

The book was published in October 2022 by the Harvard Business Review Press. To learn more, visit: https://drtinaopie.com/ where you can learn more about the book, sign up for Dr. Opie’s blog and more!

About Babson College

Based in Wellesley, MA, Babson College specializes in providing a premier business education through a unique entrepreneurial lens to produce highly effective leaders across all industries. Babson College has been revolutionizing business education since its founding in 1919 and is credited as the creator of entrepreneurship education. With a world-class alumni network that includes some of the most impactful executives in organizations of all kinds, Babson College prepares and empowers its students to become entrepreneurial leaders who add sustainable, economic, and social value everywhere. For more information visit: http://babson.edu/.







Attachments