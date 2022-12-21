Consumer Alert: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. Investigates Avem Health Partners for Data Breach

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers, is investigating claims for violations of the common law, and state consumer protection statutes by Avem Health Partners (“Avem”), as a result of a data breach involving highly sensitive driver’s license numbers, Social Security numbers, health insurance, and diagnosis and treatment Information.



What Happened and What Information Was Involved:

Avem is a provider of administrative and technology services to healthcare organizations and is located in Oklahoma.

On December 13, 2022, Avem announced that it was notified of a data security incident involving 365 Data Centers (“365”), a data storage vendor used by a third-party service provider engaged by Avem. According to Avem, on May 16, 2022, 365 determined that information stored on their servers may have been subject to unauthorized access prior to May 14, 2022. Subsequently, Avem conducted a review of their files that were stored on 365’s server. Based on this review, on October 6, 2022, Avem determined that information related to certain covered entities’ patients was involved, including:

Patient names

Dates of birth

Social Security numbers

Driver’s license numbers

Health insurance information

Diagnosis and treatment information

