Consumer Alert: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. Investigates Order Express, Inc. for Data Breach

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers, is investigating claims for violations of the common law, and state consumer protection statutes by Order Express, Inc. (“Order Express”), as a result of a data breach involving highly sensitive driver’s license numbers.



If you received a notice letter, wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please CLICK HERE, or please contact one of our attorneys at (215) 399-4782, or via email at investigations@lowey.com.

What Happened and What Information Was Involved:

Order Express provides money remittance services, including money transfers, check cashing, bill payment, mail and package delivery, plane tickets, and currency exchange services.

On December 15, 2022, Order Express announced that on September 7, 2022, the company discovered unusual activity on their computer network. Order Express’s investigation determined an unknown party accessed parts of their computer network without authorization between July 29, 2022 and September 7, 2022. Order Express conducted a review of their network to determine the type of information contained therein and to whom the information related.

According to information provided to the Office of the Maine Attorney General, the information acquired included:

Name or other personal identifier in combination with: Driver’s License Number or Non-Driver Identification Card Number



About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing consumers in the wake of data breaches. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

Contact

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (215) 399-4782

Email: investigations@lowey.com