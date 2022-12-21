Axcient’s Charlie Tomeo Honored by Channel Futures as a Managed Services Channel Leader for 2022

DENVER, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, the leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced that Charlie Tomeo, Chief Revenue Officer, has been named to the Channel Futures Channel Leaders list for managed services among 20 total honorees. The inaugural list recognizes these individuals as leaders who will determine the future of the channel as they redefine the partner-supplier relationship.



“Axcient’s priority is ensuring our partners have the reliable support, innovative solutions, and practical strategies to succeed in our uncertain economic climate,” said Tomeo. “We are focused on ensuring MSPs get maximum value from our Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery solutions and can fulfill their potential for revenue growth and profitability. I am honored to be recognized by Channel Futures for our work to date, and I look forward to enhancing our partner program more in 2023.”

The managed services channel leaders were selected based on their companies’ market share, growth potential, the strength of the partner network, the partner program’s scope, and the individual’s impact on the partner ecosystem.

“As the industry faces one of its most tumultuous periods, it is essential for channel partners to connect with the leaders of today’s strategic technology providers,” Robert DeMarzo, Vice President of Content at Informa Tech Channels. “These individuals are the ones who are guiding their organizations and partner ecosystems into the future with innovative thinking and industry-defining channel programs. Channel Futures has identified the individuals who are fueling a new wave of growth and solutions partners can bring to customers.”

The channel leaders list, compiled by Channel Futures editors, is intended to provide the partner ecosystem with an in-depth look at each industry segment and spotlight those individuals responsible for the strategic direction of partner-facing organizations. As the nature of the channel changes, partners develop deep ties with numerous suppliers in each technology solution segment they support. The channel leaders’ lists will identify the executives with whom they should establish strong relationships.

