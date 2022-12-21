Consumer Alert: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. Investigates Hope College for Data Breach

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers, is investigating claims for violations of the common law, and state consumer protection statutes by Hope College, as a result of a data breach involving highly sensitive driver’s license numbers.

If you received a notice letter, wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please CLICK HERE, or please contact one of our attorneys at (215) 399-4782, or via email at investigations@lowey.com.

What Happened and What Information Was Involved:

Hope College is a private four-year liberal arts college based in Holland, Michigan.

On December 15, 2022, Hope College announced that on or around September 27, 2022, the college discovered potential unauthorized access to their network. During Hope College’s investigation, it was discovered that certain data, kept in the normal course of business, may have been subject to unauthorized access.

According to information provided to the Office of the Maine Attorney General, the information acquired included:

Name or other personal identifier in combination with: Driver’s License Number or Non-Driver Identification Card Number



