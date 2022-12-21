THE CATALYST ACCELERATOR ANNOUNCES ELEVENTH COHORT: DEFENSIVE CYBER OPERATIONS FOR SPACE (CADCO)

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Catalyst Accelerator, powered by both the Air Force Research Laboratory, Space Vehicles Directorate, and The United States Space Force, is currently seeking US-based small businesses and startups with innovative dual-use technologies that provide commercial capabilities to support Defensive Cyber Operations. The problem statement this accelerator hopes to solve is:

How might the United States Space Force leverage commercial capabilities to identify and automate cyber terrain mapping of complex systems, in order to support existing cyber operations tool suites?

Defensive Cyberspace Operations (DCO) provide defensive cyber capabilities that protect USSF mission system networks, to include their associated computer systems, software applications, and sensitive operational information against unauthorized intrusion, corruption, and/or exploitation. Resilient cyberspace architecture is key to USSF system security. USSF cyber operators must provide mission assurance of the critical networks and systems they protect, in an increasingly contested, congested, and degraded environment.

Topics of Interest Include:

Complex Cyber Network Mapping Automation of Identification of Devices and Data Flows Model and Simulation of Network Identification of Mission Critical Services Predictive and Automated Vulnerability Assessments

Sensor Placement Bridging Gap Between Network Mapping and Optimization of Sensor Placement

Network Mission Assurance

Cyber Domain Awareness (Internal and External)

Automation

Threat Detection

The 3-month CADCO Accelerator will kick-off on March 7th, 2023, and will be held in-person at Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation in Colorado Springs, CO. Eight companies will be chosen to participate in the accelerator, drawing on expertise from military and commercial Sherpas, government leaders and consultants. Participant companies will make crucial connections within government and industry that will enable them to promote their technology and advance their position in acquiring government contracts. The Defensive Cyber Operations accelerator will conclude with a Demo Day event on June 1st, 2023, attended by government and commercial scouts.

Applications for the Defensive Cyber Operations cohort will be closing January 23rd, 2023, at 10:00 AM (MST). The Catalyst Accelerator will be holding an “Ask Me Anything” session on January 12th, 2023, at 1:00 PM (MST) to address inquiries related to the current Catalyst Accelerator problem statement along with other general program questions that potential applicants may have.

For updates and other relevant announcements regarding the CADCO Accelerator, follow this cohort on social media with #CADCO. Interested applicants may learn more about the program and apply on the Catalyst Accelerator’s website, https://catalystaccelerator.space.

About Catalyst Accelerator

The Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate and United States Space Force’s Catalyst Accelerator is a NewSpace-focused defense and national security industry accelerator, headquartered on the Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation (CCTI) in Colorado Springs, Colorado. CCTI is a collaborative ecosystem where industry, small business, entrepreneurs, startups, government, academia, and investors intersect with Colorado’s aerospace and defense industry to create community, spark innovation, and stimulate business growth. The Catalyst Accelerator is a collaborative program hosted by Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation (CCTI, a Colorado 501(c)3) in partnership with the United States Space Force, and the Air Force Research Laboratory to provide a robust, mentor-driven curriculum for accelerator teams.

