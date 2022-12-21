Consumer Alert: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. Investigates Veros Credit for Data Breach

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers, is investigating claims for violations of the common law, and state consumer protection statutes by Veros Credit, as a result of a data breach involving highly sensitive Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, and medical information.



If you received a notice letter, wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please CLICK HERE, or please contact one of our attorneys at (215) 399-4782, or via email at investigations@lowey.com.

What Happened and What Information Was Involved:

Veros Credit provides auto financing solutions and specializes in the acquisition and servicing of motor vehicle retail installment contracts through their network of franchise and independent automobile dealers.

On December 5, 2022, Veros Credit announced that on December 10, 2021, the company was alerted to a suspicious cybersecurity incident within their digital network. On November 22, 2022, Veros Credit identified the individuals who had sensitive personal information potentially exposed during the incident.

As part of the company’s investigation, Veros Credit determined that the information accessed and potentially acquired by the unauthorized actor

may have included:

Names

Social Security numbers

Driver’s license or state identification card numbers

Financial account numbers

Passport numbers

Usernames and passwords

Health insurance information, and

Medical information

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing consumers in the wake of data breaches. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

Contact

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (215) 399-4782

Email: investigations@lowey.com