Halio Kicks-off the New Year at CES’23 by Featuring World’s Most Advanced and Beautiful Smart Glass to Address Climate Change

Hayward, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HALIO, designer of the world’s fastest, most beautiful, and technologically advanced architectural smart glass, announced its largest exhibition as part of the SK Pavilion, exhibit #16955, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, NV., located inside the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, on January 5-8, 2023

The HALIO CES Exhibit features:

The world’s fastest and most advanced smart window technology, driven by HALIO’s cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI).

Commercially available IGUs by Viracon, the leading glass fabricator in North America, in standard commercial window framing.

Visitors can engage with HALIO experts and experience the magic of this next-generation smart glass, which is available through a partnership between HALIO and Viracon, called Viracon PLUS™ Smart Glass Powered by Halio®. Furthermore, CES attendees will be able to learn more about the benefits of the Investment Tax Credit (ITC), which provides a 30-50 percent tax credit for using electrochromic glass in new and renovated building projects. This incredibly attractive tax incentive now makes installing HALIO’s smart glass as affordable as, or even less than, the cost of regular Low-E glass. Sustainability, energy savings, and unobstructed views are now essentially free.

“After careful evaluation, Viracon selected HALIO as our smart glass technology partner to launch this new and exciting partnership program. The performance, elegance, and future-readiness of HALIO’s technology made it the only choice Viracon would consider for our entrance into the smart glass market,” said Garret Henson, Viracon's Vice President, Sales & Marketing. “It embodies the forward-looking facades that we envisioned when we launched Viracon PLUS™.

SK is one of HALIO’s largest investors, and Halio Smart Glass is integral in helping accomplish SK’s mission of aggressively promoting net zero carbon initiatives and reducing global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. A smart glass facade prevents solar heat gain from penetrating the interior of buildings, which today accounts for 39 percent of GHG. With a HALIO facade, a building’s GHG can be reduced by as much as 25 percent, helping to lower energy costs for heating, cooling, and lighting,

“SK’s pledge to eliminate 200 million tons of carbon emissions by 2030, accounting for approximately one percent of global greenhouse gases, is made more achievable by HALIO,” stated DongUk (Tony) Choi, VP of Advanced Materials Investment Center, SK Inc. “We’re proud to have HALIO as part of SK’s $85 billion investment in environmentally friendly businesses.”

Why HALIO?

HALIO is the only solution that tints fast enough (less than 3 minutes) to adapt in real-time to changing weather/daylight conditions or occupant needs.

HALIO exclusively offers uniform tinting across any size window or facade and the ability to control tint at any level.

HALIO has set the industry standard for clarity (regardless of the desired tinted state).

The innovative design of HALIO’s electrochromic device hermetically seals it to increase durability, eliminate the need for charge refresh, and make it the only smart glass that can be integrated into third-party IGUs for supply scalability.

“We’re pleased to feature our market-leading smart glass technology at CES with our valued partners SK and Viracon, demonstrating to the world what smart glass should look like. Our impact on climate change further validates that HALIO is the only choice for electrochromic solutions,” emphasized Dmitry Lipkin, HALIO Vice President, Global Marketing. “What visitors experience at CES will become the de-facto standard for all buildings moving forward.”

About HALIO

HALIO, Inc. designs the world’s most responsive, elegant, and intelligent platform for daylight management. HALIO Smart Glass for commercial and residential facades is the world’s leading electrochromic (EC) technology. The AI-controlled system is integrated into windows to maximize daylight while optimizing energy savings, reducing solar heat gain, minimizing glare, and blocking UV. Powered by HALIO windows and skylights are available from HALIO and third-party fabricators, including Viracon, with various glass coatings and configurations.

Talk with a project specialist to request a demo. For more information, visit www.halioinc.com. Follow HALIO on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Vimeo.

