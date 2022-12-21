French English

CBI will open Season 2 of its virtual world AlphaVerse on February 8, 2023

Many new features have been added for Season 2, including the first video content releases and community creation

CBI is developing a world dedicated to soccer, which will be open to many European and South American clubs

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES ("CBI", Euronext Growth Paris: FR00140062P9 - ALCBI) announces the opening of Season 2 of the AlphaVerse Hub on February 8, 2023.

Frédéric Chesnais, Chairman and CEO of CBI, said: "After a successful first season, many new features will be introduced in Season 2. These additions concern both the virtual world functionalities, with notably the modalities of video content broadcasting and community creation tools, and the blockchain part with the NFT creation modes. We are also continuing to develop new universes, in line with our strategy, and in particular the one dedicated to soccer, which will include many European and South American clubs.

AlphaVerse: Season 2 opens on February 8, 2023

The core of CBI's activity is now focused on the development of the AlphaVerse, a digital virtual world (metaverse), developed on the blockchain.

A true platform for exchange and sharing, the AlphaVerse is designed around a central place, the "Hub", which connects many universes in the field of games and entertainment. AlphaVerse aims to become "THE" gateway to the worlds of metaverses, hence its name in reference to "Alpha" ("One" in Greek).

During the first season opened in September 2022, the first users were able to successfully test the first features of the Hub.

With Season 2, AlphaVerse aims to introduce new functionalities, infrastructures and management tools and in particular:

options for players to create content (images, videos) and avatar customization options;

teleportation tools and new account creation features;

wallet integration and a first version of NFT management tools.





The modalities of participation in this Season 2 will be revealed on social networks by the operational teams before the opening date of the season.

Development of virtual worlds and in particular a world dedicated to football

Within the AlphaVerse universes, visitors and players will be able to create, share, and market content inside AlphaVerse through NFTs and crypto-currencies, but also outside on various blockchain platforms.

CBI's strategy is to develop an AlphaVerse universe dedicated to football, the world's leading sport.

This world dedicated to football will be an open world, with no crypto-currency required to create an account. Users will be able to visit places dedicated to their favorite clubs. Experiences will be diversified, with audiovisual content, club news, fan exchanges and a connection between the virtual and real worlds with concrete benefits such as free tickets. There will also be mini-games available in the virtual world, as well as virtual objects representative of the clubs, developed in partnership with them. Visitors will have the opportunity to purchase these items either in euros or other traditional currency, or with crypto-currencies.

AlphaVerse, which favors the creation of tools for the production and broadcasting of audiovisual content, lends itself particularly well to the creation of a world dedicated to football in which matches and exchanges between players, clubs and fans will have their full place.

The partnership agreements with the clubs take the form of long-term licenses, with royalty rates and guaranteed minimums typical of this type of contract and in line with market practices.

Disclaimer

The realization of projects, as well as their operational budget and financing plan, remain fundamentally subject to uncertainties, and the non-realisation of the underlying assumptions may have a significant impact on the value of the assets and liabilities.

About CBI

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (“CBI”) is a French company that develops, operates and invests in video games, business applications and selected projects relating to the blockchain, non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”) and cryptocurrencies. Founded by Frédéric Chesnais, a renowned gaming industry entrepreneur and blockchain pioneer, CBI aims to develop and unlock value from a portfolio of blockchain activities across multiple industries (video games, finance, logistics, etc.) with a view to capitalizing on this technology, either directly or through partnerships. CBI has already made several investments and is currently launching AlphaVerse, a blockchain technology-based virtual world, or metaverse. CBI shares are listed on the E2 compartment (Public offer) of the Euronext Growth Paris stock exchange. Learn more at www.cbicorp.io and www.alphaverse.com

