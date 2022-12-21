Procurement Technology Leader XPRO Rebrands as Bedrock

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPRO, a leading provider of procurement and accounts payable (AP) technology, announced today that it has rebranded and changed its name to Bedrock. The new name aligns with the company's significant growth and focus on providing powerful supplier management solutions for procurement and AP leaders.

"We are excited to introduce our new name and brand, which reflects the foundational impact our technology has on our customers' ability to streamline and improve their procurement and AP processes," said Osama Sabbah, Founder and CEO of Bedrock. "With our advanced cloud-based technology and customer-focused approach, we are committed to helping businesses of all sizes drive efficiencies and savings across their supplier management ecosystem."

Bedrock recently unveiled their refreshed website and logo at a ribbon cutting event in downtown St. Petersburg, where the company now calls home. The relocation to St. Petersburg, an up-and-coming Florida technology hub, reflects the company's commitment to culture and innovation.

“As we head into our next phase of growth, we want a community that embodies our values and culture as an innovative startup. We found that in St. Petersburg,” said Sabbah. “Hustle and empathy are key to our success, and everything we do is fueled by the collaborative environment we’ve created with our team, clients and partners.”

The rebranding efforts were spearheaded by Devin Noonan, Chief Revenue Officer, who oversees all growth-led initiatives for the company. Devin joined the company back in March with a focus on driving transformational growth at scale.

"Our rebranding and name change reflects the significant growth and evolution of our company over the past few years," said Noonan. "Bedrock is the foundation upon which all things are built, and we’ve built a unique platform that is foundational to supplier management success. Our mission is to deliver innovative, powerful procurement and AP solutions to help our clients succeed in today’s constantly evolving business environment."

With the rebranding and name change, Bedrock is well positioned to continue its growth and success in the procurement and AP technology market. The company has been featured as an Inc. 5,000 fastest growing company in the US and recently kicked-off their Series A round.

“We believe that Procurement and AP teams require innovative, automated tools to do significantly more with less every single day,” said Sabbah. “We plan to invest more resources to accelerate product development and growth so our clients can do just that.”

About Bedrock

Bedrock offers an integrated platform for real-time onboarding, banking and risk verification, clean data, smarter recovery and simplified payments. The company's technology helps businesses automate and streamline their procurement and AP processes, reducing manual efforts and increasing visibility and control over risk and spending.

