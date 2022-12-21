New York, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mining Drill Bits Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374678/?utm_source=GNW





The global mining drill bits market is expected to grow from $1.31 billion in 2021 to $1.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The mining drill bits market is expected to reach $1.81 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.1%.



The mining drill bits refer to the drill bit that creates a borehole by rotating and cutting rock and the hollow center of the drill helps the bit and drill rod to allow the cylindrical core to be kept.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the mining drill bits market in 2021. The regions covered in the mining drill bits market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of mining drill bits are rotary bits, DTH hammer bits, and other types.Rotary tools’ bits are attached by chucks, collets, and mandrels and it refers to rotary tools that are frequently used for finishing tasks on wooden furniture and cabinets.



The various material types involved are PDC diamond, tungsten carbide, steel, and other materials that are available in different bit sizes such as 5”, 5”-8”, 8”-11”, 11”-14”, and above 14 is used for surface mining and underground mining applications.



The rising coal requirement is expected to drive the growth of the mining drill bits market going forward.Drills serve a variety of mining purposes, from giving geologists access to various soil samples for research to making it easier to collect valuable minerals from locations that would otherwise be inaccessible.



There are drilling techniques can be used for every mining objective, whether it be for exploration, production, land clearing, or geotechnical applications.For instance, as per the report by International Energy Agency (IEA), a Paris- based autonomous intergovernmental organization, in July 2022, reported that in addition to the 14% increase from last year, the European Union’s coal consumption is predicted to increase by 7% in 2022.



Due to the country’s expanding economy, demand for coal in India has been high since the year 2022 began and is anticipated to increase by 7% overall. Therefore, rising coal requirements are driving the demand for the mining drill bits market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the mining drill bits market.Major companies operating in the mining drill bits market are advancing in their new mining drill bits to sustain and strengthen their market position.



For instance, in May 2022, Epiroc, a Sweden-based mining manufacturer and industrial equipment manufacturer company introduced a Powerbit X, a new drill bit protected by diamonds, through which a single hole can be dug by an operator using just one drill bit.In-hole bit replacements are an undesirable alternative that adds up to significant productivity losses over time.



By switching to this new technology and adopting buttons with diamond protection, hundreds of hours could be saved.When compared to normal drill bits, Powerbit X’s incredibly hard surface allows for a 90% reduction in CO2 emissions per drilled meter.



Powerbit X uses less energy and resources because of its lengthy bit life. A decrease in the mining operation’s need for drill bits also results in fewer transfers, both outside and inside the mine.



In January 2019, Epiroc AB, a Sweden-based manufacturer of mining and infrastructure equipment acquired Fordia for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, the purchased company Fordia would remain based in Montreal, Canada, and join Epiroc’s Rock Drilling Tools division.



Fordia is a Canada-based manufacturer of exploration drilling tools that offers drilling solutions with its complete line of diamond tools, equipment, and accessories.



The countries covered in the mining drill bits market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



