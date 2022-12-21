New York, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sorting Cash Machine Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374672/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd, Toshiba Infrastructure Systems and Solutions Corporation, Xinda Electronic Equipment Ltd., Guao Electronic, Aditya Systems, Eromart, and Cash Processing Solutions.



The global sorting cash machine market is expected to grow from $1.42 billion in 2021 to $1.51 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The sorting cash machine market is expected to grow to $1.78 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.1%.



The sorting cash machine market consists of sale of counting machines.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A sorting cash machine refers to a machine which is used to sort bank notes and group different currency denominations together. Additionally, it counts the cash and divides it into several groups according to predetermined sums.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the sorting cash machine market in 2021. The regions covered in the sorting cash machine market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The main types of sorting cash machines are note sorter and coins sorter.Note sorter refers to a machine that is used for bundling, counting, and sorting notes.



A note sorter is used by businesses that deal with significant amounts of cash, including banks, casinos, sizable theme parks, and transportation services. The various enterprises involved are large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises that are used by banks, supermarkets, hospital, and other applications.



An increasing number of grocery stores and supermarkets is expected to propel the growth of the sorting cash machine market going forward.Supermarkets and grocery stores refer to large stores where a variety of groceries and other household supplies are sold.



Grocery stores and supermarkets deal with small as well as huge amounts of money and require sorting cash machines to count the notes, give accurate data, and bundle them accordingly.For instance, in September 2022, according to a report published by Reliance Retail, an Indian retail company, the number of its stores in India increased from 11,784 to 15,196 from the year 2019 to 2022, and they opened 7 new stores each day.



Furthermore, in December 2021, according to Walmart Inc a US-based retail corporation, operated more than 10,500 stores in 24 countries and added more than 500,000 new associates globally in 2020. Therefore, the increasing number of grocery stores and supermarkets is driving the growth of the sorting cash machine market going forward.



Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the sorting cash machine market.Major companies operating in the sorting cash machine market are focused on developing technologically advanced products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in August 2019, ICICI Bank Limited, an India-based multinational bank and financial services company, launched ""robotic arms"" with industrial robotic arm technology to sort bank notes at its currency chests.In accordance with the Reserve Bank of India’s ""Clean Note Policy,"" ICICI administered currency chests where cash gathered from branches is organised.



Unprocessed currency is concurrently fed into three sophisticated note-sorting machines by each robotic arm.Additionally, it retrieves processed currency from output sackers, aligns loose notes, binds packets, and places the items in the appropriate trays.



The robotic arms employ a variety of sensors to quickly check over 70 characteristics.



In May 2019, GLORY, a Japan-based manufacturer of cash handling machines and systems, acquired Grupo Sortek for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, GLORY aims to increase the scope of its direct sales and service operations in Mexico.



Grupo Sortek is a Mexico-based manufacturer of cash machines.



The countries covered in the sorting cash machine market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The sorting cash machine market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides sorting cash machine market statistics, including sorting cash machine industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with sorting cash machine market share, detailed sorting cash machine market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the sorting cash machine industry. This sorting cash machine market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

