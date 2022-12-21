New York, USA, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Image-Guided Surgery Devices Market to Exhibit Growth at a CAGR of 7.53% by 2027, Assesses DelveInsight

As per DelveInsight analysis in the image-guided surgery devices market, the demand for these devices is expected to rise exponentially owing to an increase in the aging population across the globe who are prone to develop various disorders. Moreover, technological advancements in the product arena are also anticipated to bolster the overall image-guided surgery devices market in the upcoming years.

DelveInsight’s Image-Guided Surgery Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading image-guided surgery devices companies’ market shares, challenges, image-guided surgery devices market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key image-guided surgery devices companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Image-Guided Surgery Devices Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global image-guided surgery devices market during the forecast period.

Notable image-guided surgery devices companies such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Siemens Healthineers, General Electric Company, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Brainlab AG, Quest Photonic Devices (Olympus), Stryker, Abbott, inomed Medizintechnik GmbH, Accuray Incorporated, medPhoton GmbH, 7D Surgical, OnLume Inc., IMRIS, Shimadzu Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings, Nanjing Perlove Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., Allengers, Elekta AB, and several others are currently operating in the image-guided surgery devices market.

and several others are currently operating in the image-guided surgery devices market. In May 2022, Stryker announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted 510(k) clearance to use its Q Guidance System surgery platform in spinal operations.

announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted 510(k) clearance to use its Q Guidance System surgery platform in spinal operations. In August 2021, Lightpoint Medical and Telix Pharmaceuticals entered into a strategic partnership agreement to explore the potential of integrating their technologies for radio-guided surgery (RGS) to spot cancer in real time.

entered into a strategic partnership agreement to explore the potential of integrating their technologies for radio-guided surgery (RGS) to spot cancer in real time. Thus, owing to such developments in the market, rapid growth will be observed in the image-guided surgery devices market during the forecast period.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the image-guided surgery devices market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Image-Guided Surgery Devices Market Report

Image-Guided Surgery Devices Overview

Image-guided surgery devices offer real-time monitoring during surgery, thereby helping healthcare professionals in reducing the procedure time and chances of errors. These surgical systems have revolutionized conventional surgical techniques by providing a precise treatment guidance system that can help ensure the safety of vital structures while maintaining the best outcome for patients. Various devices such as endoscopes, ultrasound, MRI, and others could be used for image-guided surgeries.

The increase in the prevalence and incidence of chronic disorders such as neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, and cancers, among others, across the globe is projected to increase the demand for image-guided surgery devices to improve surgical outcomes.





Image-Guided Surgery Devices Market Insights

Geographically, the global image-guided surgery devices market is studied in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, North America currently leads the global market and is projected to hold its image-guided surgery devices market position during the study period. This domination is owing to the rapidly growing aging population in the region, such as the US, compared to previous years, which is also one of the key factors contributing to the rising image-guided surgery devices market.

Moreover, the occurrence of various strategic business activities in the region, such as company collaborations, acquisitions, product launches, and approval, among others, are also expected to propel the image-guided surgery devices market in the region.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the image-guided surgery devices market, get a snapshot of the Image-Guided Surgery Devices Market Outlook

Image-Guided Surgery Devices Market Dynamics

The global image-guided surgery devices market is likely to observe stellar growth due to an increase in various chronic disorders, such as neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, and cancers, among others, that may require surgical intervention for their treatment. Furthermore, the rise in the surgical volume across the globe, an increase in companies’ focus to develop advanced and better image-guided surgery devices, and a surge in approvals and launches of image-guided surgery devices in recent years, are some of the other key factors contributing in image-guided surgery devices market growth.

However, the high cost of the surgery machine and the stringent regulatory approval process for these systems will hinder the image-guided surgery devices market.

Additionally, the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has substantially affected the image-guided surgery devices market. This is because surgery increases the risk of transmission of the infection as surgery involves cutting, abrading, and suturing, which cannot be performed without coming in contact. Therefore, to avoid infection transmission, patients avoided visiting hospitals. Also, stringent guidelines implemented by various governments across the globe, delays in various elective surgeries, and a halt in manufacturing facilities, among others, have slowed down the image-guided surgery devices market. However, the global launch of different vaccines and the implementation of a mass vaccination drive is expected to normalize the image-guided surgery devices market growth in the post-pandemic situation.

Get a sneak peek at the image-guided surgery devices market dynamics @ Image-Guided Surgery Devices Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Image-Guided Surgery Devices Market CAGR 7.53% Projected Image-Guided Surgery Devices Market Size by 2027 USD 5.22 Billion Key Image-Guided Surgery Devices Companies Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Siemens Healthineers, General Electric Company, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Brainlab AG, Quest Photonic Devices (Olympus), Stryker, Abbott, inomed Medizintechnik GmbH, Accuray Incorporated, medPhoton GmbH, 7D Surgical, OnLume Inc., IMRIS, Shimadzu Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings, Nanjing Perlove Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., Allengers, Elekta AB, among others

Image-Guided Surgery Devices Market Assessment

Image-Guided Surgery Devices Market Segmentation Market Segmentation By Product Type: Ultrasound Systems, Endoscopes, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems, Computed Tomography (CT) Systems, X-Ray Fluoroscopy Systems, Others Market Segmentation By Application: Neurology, Oncology Surgery, ENT Surgery, Orthopaedic Surgery, Others Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the image-guided surgery devices market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Image-Guided Surgery Devices Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Image-Guided Surgery Devices Market 7 Image-Guided Surgery Devices Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Image-Guided Surgery Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the image-guided surgery devices market by 2027? Click to get a snapshot of the Image-Guided Surgery Devices Market Trends

Related Reports

Endoscopic Ultrasound Market

Endoscopic Ultrasound Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key endoscopic ultrasound companies including B. Braun, SonoScape Medical Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Conmed Corporation, among others.

Intravascular Ultrasound Market

Intravascular Ultrasound Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key intravascular ultrasound companies, including Infraredx™, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, GE Healthcare, among others.

Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market

Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key intracardiac echocardiography devices companies including Medtronic, Infraredx, Inc., Stryker, among others.

Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market

Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices companies, including Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Avanos Medical, among others.

Cardiac Resynchronization (CRT) Therapy Market

Cardiac Resynchronization (CRT) Therapy Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key cardiac resynchronization (CRT) therapy companies including Abbott, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, BIOTRONIK, among others.

Implantable Cardiac Monitors (ICM) Market

Implantable Cardiac Monitors (ICM) Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key implantable cardiac monitors (ICM) companies including Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Goitre Market | Thymus Cancer Market | US Healthcare Outlook Report | Venous Stenosis Market | Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market | Metrorrhagia Market | Dysfunctional Uterine Bleeding Market | Hypereosinophilic Syndrome Market | Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market | Dental Lasers Market | CRISPR Therapies Pipeline Insight | Cell And Gene Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market | Drug Hypersensitivity Market | Dysthymia Market | Persistent Depressive Disorder Market | Cancer Vaccines Market | Weight Loss/Weight Management (Obesity) Market | Food Allergy Market | Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Market | Tumor Ablation Market | Physiotherapy Equipment Market | CAR-T Pipeline Insight | Anti-hypertension Market | Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market | Global Messenger RNA (mRNA)-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market | Gastro Intestinal Bleeding Market | Trastuzumab Biosimilars Insight | Varicose Veins Market | Germ Cell Tumor Market | Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market | India Healthcare Outlook Report | Crows Feet Market Insight | Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Market | Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market | Structural Heart Devices Market | Substance (Drug) Abuse Market

Related Healthcare Blogs

Upcoming Cardiovascular Diseases Drugs

Key Companies in the Cardiology Segment

Heart Failure Market

Related Healthcare Services

Healthcare Business Consulting

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence Services

Healthcare Asset Prioritization Services

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.