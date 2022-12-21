Rising Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases Is Expected To Contribute To Growing Adoption Of Robotic Nurse Assistants; Hospitals And Clinics Segment Emerged As The Leading Segment, Opines Fact.MR

Rockville, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growing global population of older adults is fueling the demand for robotic nurse assistants for various daily assistance functions. The growing investment in R&D to create technologically advanced robots for healthcare facilities is expected to drive up demand for robotic nurse assistants in the coming years.



Another factor contributing to the rise in demand for robotic nurse assistants is the development of technologically advanced nurse-assisting robots that can effectively carry out a nurse's daily tasks.

The growth of the robotic nurse assistant market is likely to be hampered by factors such as safety concerns and the high cost of robotic systems. The variety of robotic systems is rapidly expanding as a result of significant advancements in software programming techniques as well as new vision and motion systems.

As the world's senior population grows, so does the market for robotic nurse assistants to help with various day-to-day tasks. Significant technological advancements, as well as increased research investment in healthcare robotics, are expected to drive demand for robotic nurse assistants in the coming years.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7949

Throughout the forecast period, North America will continue to rule the global market for robotic nurse assistants. Due to the increasing number of elderly people in this area. The nurse-to-patient ratio has been protected by the most recent technological developments, supporting regional robotic nurse assistant market expansion.

The robotic nurse assistant market is anticipated to grow more rapidly in Asia Pacific. It is predicted that rising healthcare spending and the region's continually expanding healthcare infrastructure will have a significant impact on the market for robotic nurse assistants.

The Japanese government is actively promoting the development of healthcare robots in the country by offering subsidies to researchers and manufacturers due to a nursing shortage in the country.

Key Takeaways

Independence support robots were the market leader in 2021 with a robotic nurse assistant market share of more than 40.0%.

Robotic daily care and transportation are expected to grow at the fastest rate.

The segment for hospitals and clinics took the top spot in the market for robotic nurse assistants in 2021, accounting for a revenue share of over 45.0%.

Senior care facilities are expected to experience the fastest CAGR growth during the projection period due to the growing global geriatric population.

In 2021, North America held a revenue share of more than 35.0%, dominating the robotic nurse assistant market.

Due to the high prevalence of older adults, Asia Pacific robotic nurse assistant market is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

Key Segments

By Product Type:

Independence Support Robots

Daily Care & Transportation Robots

Pharma Automation Robot



By End-use:

Hospitals & Clinics

Senior Care Facilities

Homecare Settings



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7949

Competitive Landscape

To increase their market share, robotic nurse assistant market participants are pursuing strategic initiatives such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and product launches. As hospitals and healthcare facilities implement robotic nurse assistants, the market for robotic nurse assistants is expanding.

Key Companies Profiled

Hstar Technologies

Diligent Robotics

Toyota Motor Corporation

RIKEN-SRK

SoftBank Robotics

Panasonic

Fraunhofer IPA

Aethon

Recent Development

Funding

In April 2022, Diligent, a nurse assisting Robot Company, raised more than USD 30 million in series B funding. The funding will help the company expand its scalability and resolve supply chain issues as it continues to use its nurse assisting robot, Moxi.

Hstar Technologies has raised a total of $100,000 in funding in a single round. This grant round's funds were raised on June 25, 2015. Hstar Technologies receives funding from MassVentures.

Launch

In Texas, a Diligent Robotics Moxi robotic nurse assistant was used in 2021 for tasks such as bringing in medication and delivering lab samples.



Collaboration

Japan and Finland are expanding their collaboration in high-performance computing. To enhance cooperation in the field of high-performance computing, the RIKEN Center for Computational Science and the CSC - Center for Science Information Technology, a Finnish center of information technology expertise, signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC).





Two top-notch supercomputers will be used for this: the Fugaku supercomputer run by RIKEN and LUMI, the most potent pre-exascale supercomputer in Europe, hosted by CSC.



Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7949

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Robotic Nurse Assistant Market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights based on Product Type (Independence Support Robots, Daily Care & Transportation Robots, Pharma Automation Robots), By End-use (Hospitals & Clinics, Senior Care Facilities, and Homecare Settings), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & ASEAN, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Robotic Process Automation Market: The global robotic process automation market will grow at an extraordinary 33% CAGR from 2019 to 2029. Controlled airspace accounts for more than three-fourth of the global market and is expected to generate an absolute $ opportunity of roughly $3 billion between 2021 and 2031.

Robotic Desktop Automation Market: Nowadays, with technological advancements, enterprises are using robotic desktop automation software for agent assist automation, assistive automation, and in-line automation. The internet is a system that has a huge distributed information that provides access to shared data objects. Robotic desktop automation is considered as the 4th industrial revolution in the business industry.

Gamma Ray-based Robots Market: As of 2022, the global gamma ray-based robots market stands at a valuation of US$ 2.5 billion and is projected to reach US$ 3.5 billion by the end of 2027. This is because worldwide sales of gamma ray-based robots are forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 6.9% over the 2022-2027 study period.

Robotic Tool Changer Market: Over the years, the robotic tool changer market has transformed the industrial landscape wherein adoption of robotics technology is directly translating into business profitability. Although the transformation from conventional manufacturing procedure to automated manufacturing calls for the involvement of hefty investments, adoption of robotic tool changer is gaining momentum in small as well as large businesses.

Robotic Hair Transplant System Market: Alopecia or hair loss is a chronic dermatology disease in which there is either partial or complete loss of hair from the scalp and other parts of the body. According to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation, approximately 6.8 million people in the United States and 147 million worldwide have developed alopecia at some point of time.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583