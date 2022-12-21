Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe Comes to Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe continues its expansion across the Midwest with its newest restaurant opening in the heart of Oklahoma City at 6001 N. May Avenue this week. It’s the fourth Pickleman’s in Oklahoma (after successful openings in Norman, Stillwater and Edmond) and the seventh run by franchisees Allen and Brittany Wills.

"We're excited to be expanding in Oklahoma. We're thankful for every piece of the puzzle that moves us forward, our team is strong and our customers are the absolute BEST!” said Brittany Wills. “This location means a lot to us, not only is it in the heart of a great city – it's our first drive through in Oklahoma. Allowing us to serve customers in a new and faster way, meeting the needs of families, business workers, the medical community and more."

The store is decorated with pictures from around Oklahoma City, giving it a neighborhood feel. You'll likely see our mascot Big Dill around the cafe or dancing in the drive-thru.

"We really want the community to be at home in their local Pickleman's, we sponsor kids sports teams, offer fundraisers and group catering to meet our guests in every aspect of life where good food can make a difference,” added Wills.

“When customers come back for their favorite sandwiches or salads again and again you feel really good,” said Doug Stritzel, CEO and Founder of Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe. “When one of our franchise operators keeps opening great locations you know you’ve built a system and a world view of what food and service can achieve. You can’t beat that feeling. Allen and Brittany Wills were Pickleman’s first franchisees starting back in 2009 and we’re so proud of their success and to have them in the family.”

Pickleman’s made news recently when it became the very first national chain in the sandwich sector to commit to using only No Antibiotics Ever chicken in its food - highlighted on the menu are six unique chicken sandwiches including a newly developed chicken salad which is proving to be first in its class in the industry.

Pickleman’s looks forward to the opportunity to serve the great Oklahoma City area.

Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe Oklahoma City

6001 N. May Avenue

Oklahoma City, OK 73112

Phone: (405) 685-0000

Orders, directions and more: https://www.picklemans.com/location/oklahoma-city-ok/



For more information or to visit Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe in Oklahoma City, contact owen@thoughtgangmedia.com

About Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe

The award-winning sandwich franchise Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe was founded by restaurant industry veteran Doug Stritzel in 2009 and has locations across the Midwest. Pickleman's has carved out an untouchable market position in the industry. With an artisan approach we source clean and delicious ingredients in our products. Our unique recipes are proprietary and made fresh daily. We do it with a "Whole Lotta Love" for real food, our customers and our franchise partners. Learn more at Picklemans.com







