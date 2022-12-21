stackArmor Supports MicroStrategy in Getting FedRAMP Authorization to Operate

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- stackArmor, Inc., a leading provider of Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®), Federal Information Security Modernization Act (FISMA), CMMC 2.0, and StateRAMP security & compliance acceleration solutions, announced today that it has advised MicroStrategy, in gaining FedRAMP authorization of the MicroStrategy Cloud for Government cloud service offering built on a high-performance cloud-native Kubernetes architecture.

FedRAMP promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for commercial cloud products and services. For over 10 years, the experts at stackArmor have been guiding cloud service providers through the process of meeting government compliance standards, including FISMA, FedRAMP, and standards set by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

"We created the ThreatAlert® Security Accelerator solution to help our customers reduce the time and costs associated with achieving complex Government mandated requirements like FedRAMP authorizations," said Gaurav 'GP' Pal, Chief Executive Officer, stackArmor. "MicroStrategy's FedRAMP Marketplace listing is a testament to our continued focus in helping commercial ISVs and SaaS providers meet complex government security and compliance requirements."

stackArmor delivers cloud security, compliance, and managed services solutions to commercial and government customers. Based in the Washington D.C. metro area, the company is a specialist in providing security acceleration solutions for meeting FedRAMP and other Government-centric security frameworks. Its ThreatAlert® Security Accelerator includes advisory, cybersecurity engineering, package documentation, and continuous monitoring solutions for customers in regulated markets such as government, the public sector, defense, space, aerospace, healthcare, and education.

