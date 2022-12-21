The Global Microwave Ablation Market size is expected to reach $696.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 14.1% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microwave Ablation Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End-user, By Component, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374153/?utm_source=GNW

Under this technique, the cancer is localized, and with the help of imaging guidance, a thin microwave antenna is inserted into the tumor directly. The microwave generator releases electromagnetic waves through the non-insulated part of the antenna.



The key benefit of microwave technology in comparison with the previously existing thermo ablative technologies such as radio frequency ablation are larger tumor ablation quantity, fewer ablation times required, enhanced convection profile, and higher intra-tumoral temperatures. As a result, microwave ablation technology has significant growth potential for treating secondary and primary liver diseases, renal & adrenal tumors, bone metastases, and lung malignancies. Though the microwave ablation technology is still developing, future developments & various clinical implementations are anticipated to enhance the care of patients with life-threatening diseases such as cancer.



Dielectric hysteresis is used in microwave ablation to produce heat, and the tissues are heated at a lethal temperature by the applied electromagnetic field, resulting in tissue destruction. Polar molecules such as H2O present in tissues are realigned with an oscillating electric field, thereby increasing the kinetic energy and the tissues’ temperature. Tissues having a high amount of water, such as the tissues present in tumors and solid organs, are majorly conducive to this heating technique.



The microwave energy radiates into the tissue by using an interstitial antenna that combines energy from the power source with the tissue. Direct heating occurs in a significant amount of tissues around the interstitial antenna because of the radiating nature of the antenna. The mechanism of heating in microwave ablation is different from that of radiofrequency ablation. The radiofrequency ablation produces heat through resistive heating when an electric current is passed through the ionic tissue medium.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The outspread of the novel coronavirus and the resulting lockdown has affected various industries. The microwave ablation market has also been slightly negatively impacted during the pandemic period. Most of the regulatory bodies all over the world identified that patients with cancer and other diseases are more at risk of getting infected with COVID-19 if compared to healthy ones. Due to this, the diagnosis, surgical procedures, and examinations were strictly restricted or postponed with the aim of protecting patients from COVID-19. As a result, the market growth declined for the initial few months but is expected to recover at a steady pace in the upcoming years.



Market Growth Factor



Rising demand for minimally or non-invasive procedures



The demand for minimally or non-invasive procedures is growing continuously to get benefits offered by such procedures compared to traditionally used methods. Some of such advantages include shorter hospital stays required., fewer complications, less risk of infection, less pain, quick recovery, and reduced post-operative care required. In addition, these procedures use advanced technologies to diagnose and treat various chronic diseases, such as cancer. These techniques also help surgeons collect tissues as are necessary for biopsy and proper staging research, which further enables them to plan for appropriate treatment of cancer.



Continue advancements in technologies



The healthcare industry is transforming at a steady pace with the advancements in digital healthcare technologies. Healthcare technologies require users to work hand in hand with technologies, and healthcare workers are required to embrace these developing healthcare technologies to exist in the market. One of the major contributors to the market growth is the growing size and number of investments in healthcare by the public as well as private sectors.



Market Restraining Factor



Complications associated with liver tumor ablation



Though ablation treatment is considered a safe technique for the treatment of unresectable hepatic tumors, there are a few complications associated with the technique. The physicians conducting ablation therapy for hepatic malignancies are required to be conscious regarding various possible risks. One of the significant risks associated with ablation therapy is the failure to develop quality standards for ablation complications and local recurrence after ablation. The patient who underwent the ablation therapy is at risk of developing hemorrhage.



End-user Outlook



By end-use, the microwave ablation market is divided into hospitals, research laboratories and ambulatory surgical centers. The research laboratories segment garnered a considerable revenue share in the microwave ablation market in 2021. The market is expanding as a result of growing clinical research linked to cancer and the use of ablation therapies. The research laboratories are still continuing the pre-clinical trials of microwave ablation technology in order to enhance the understanding of the effect of systems on different organs.



Component Outlook



Based on component, the microwave ablation market is segmented into generator power distribution system, and accessories. In 2021, the accessories segment dominated the microwave ablation market with the maximum revenue share. This segment majorly includes the applicator antenna. The such antenna delivers energy to tissue & had several benefits & clinical applications. Usually, multiple antennae are used in a procedure to create a reproducible ablation zone.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the microwave ablation market is fragmented into oncology, cardiology, urology, orthopedic and others. In 2021, the oncology segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the microwave ablation market. This is due to the growing cases of cancer and rising healthcare spending by the private as well as public sectors to develop solutions & treatments for cancer care.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the microwave ablation market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, the North America region led the highest revenue share in the microwave ablation market. This could be attributed to the broad application of microwave ablation technology, rising accessibility, and effective reimbursement policies in regional nations. Furthermore, it is predicted that the regional market will flourish in the near future due to technological advances and the high prevalence of chronic diseases in the region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (Siemens Healthineers AG), AngioDynamics, Inc., Medtronic PLC, Johnson & Johnson (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Terumo Corporation, Emblation Limited, HUBER+SUHNER AG, MedWaves, Inc., SympleSurgical, Inc. and Mermaid Medical Group



Strategies Deployed in Microwave Ablation Market



2022-Nov: AngioDynamics took over RadiaDyne, a developer of a radiation dose monitoring platform. Through this Acquisition, AngioDynamics strengthens its expanding Oncology business by integrating RadiaDyne’s early-stage, OARtrac real-time radiation dose monitoring platform and various other oncology solutions consisting of Alatus balloon and IsoLoc/ImmobiLoc stabilizing technologies.



2021-Feb: Terumo Corporation has signed an agreement to acquire Health Outcomes Sciences Inc., a company specializing in clinical decision support and predictive analytics. Through this acquisition, Terumo Corporation broadens its presence in the digital healthcare arena through Health Outcomes Sciences and the ePRISM platform. Additionally, this acquisition allows Terumo to provide innovative digital solutions.



2021-Jan: Medtronic plc received FDA approval for DiamondTemp Ablation (DTA) system, a temperature-controlled, irrigated radiofrequency (RF) ablation system. DiamondTemp Ablation (DTA) system treats patients with symptomatic, recurrent paroxysmal atrial fibrillation (AF) and those who were unresponsive to drug therapy.



2020-Jul: Terumo Corporation completed the acquisition of Quirem Medical B.V., a healthcare startup based in the Netherlands. Under this Acquisition, Terumo Corporation would boost business, broadens clinical development and manufacturing activities, and aligns with a complete portfolio of offerings to support customers.



2019-Jun: Varian took over Endocare, a provider of hardware and software solutions, and Alicon, a provider of embolic therapy for treating liver cancer. This acquisition broadens Varian’s offerings of multidisciplinary integrated cancer care solutions.



2019-Apr: Ethicon, Inc., a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson has completed the acquisition of Auris Health, Inc., a robotic medical company. Through this Acquisition, Johnson & Johnson enhanced its allegiance to the fight aginst lung cancer through the robotic platform technology of Auris Health with usage in therapeutic and diagnostic procedures. Moreover, the company broadens its digital surgery suite across various surgical specialties.



2019-Jan: Medtronic acquired EPIX Therapeutics, a maker of the cardiac ablation system. This acquisition broadens Medtronic’s cardiac ablation offerings through various tools for the treatment of patients with cardiac arrhythmias.



2018-Oct: Emblation released Swift, the breakthrough microwave treatment system, across the United States. The product is a surface-based device aimed at the coagulation of soft tissue at the time of non-invasive procedures. Swift delivers treatment in the least time as well simple, clean, effective, and fast choices for skin lesions.



2018-Apr: Medtronic plc announced the launch of OptiSphere(TM) embolization spheres, a resorbable embolic platform created to embolize hypervascular tumors. The product serves patients’ worries about permanently implanted spheres left behind and allows physicians to deliver treatment choices in their facilities.



