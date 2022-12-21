The Global Light Car Trailer Market size is expected to reach $1.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.0% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Light Car Trailer Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Axle, By Design, By Product, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374146/?utm_source=GNW

They are moved in the light car trailer to transport automobiles from one place to another or in conditions where the terrain is unsuitable for the car to drive. They are used mainly by wanderers or sports enthusiasts for recreational purposes.



Motorcycles, snowmobiles, passenger vehicles, or watercraft vehicles transport different cars. They are usually towed behind a truck or an automobile. Some trailers are built for individual use or small businesses and can be towed by any powered vehicle with a proper hitch. In contrast, some trailers are permanently joined to large trucks called semi-trailer trucks used to transport cargo.



For example, a regular van or pickup truck requiring a standard driver’s license and no special permit can be used to carry motorcycles and closed toy trailers. A special trailer like a bicycle trailer or an open-air motorcycle trailer is smaller and easy to tow by smaller automobiles. These trailer rides on a single axle and contains a drawbar. Other trailers, like travel or campers and utility trailers, come with single and multiple axles to support various sizes of tow vehicles.



There are various types of specialty trailers, for instance, pusher trailers, Genset trailers, and many other types, which are used to power the towing automobile. Others are specially manufactured to hold a full kitchen, and other equipment sellers used in a carnival. Finally, some trailers are used predominantly for hauling boats.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



COVID-19 has impacted numerous businesses, especially the manufacturing sector, in the most negative way in every nation. The automotive industry was also widely affected due to production stoppage and supply chain disturbance. The light car trailer market also saw the same effects because of the decreasing automobile demand and the traveling restriction the government implemented. However, as the lockdown and restrictions were slowly lifted and with the relief funds presented by the government of various countries, many industries started to get back on track and recover from the pandemic. Irrespective of the aluminum price fluctuations and the supply chain’s slow recovery rate, there were vital signs of recovery for the light car trailer market.



Market Growth Factor



Ever-increasing tourism industry



With the increase in people’s urge to travel and extra income, the tourism business’s rapid rise can be seen. A trailer is spacious regardless of size, as every inch can be used. The benefit of a light car trailer is its extra carriage capacity, giving people more room to add their necessity for comfortable traveling. As more and more people are turning towards by-road traveling to explore and wander, most cost-effectively and comfortably, while still having a sense of home with them all the time, the demand for a light car trailer market is expected to propel.



Economic goods transportation



The market expansion is because a light car trailer allows users to transport loads and goods like consumer items, building materials, loose materials, and freight items. Also, the rising automobile sales and an increasing urge to get luxury while traveling will boost the market. The key players are focusing on the trailers’ research and development to meet the consumers’ comprehensive requirements. The rapid expansion of agriculture, electronics, textiles & apparel, and manufacturing will also increase the supply chain services meaning more involvement of the light car trailers.



Market Restraining Factor



Narrow vision and problems in breaking



Before driving, one should keep in mind the length, height, and breadth of the trailer they are towing, and increasing the size of the overall vehicle will restrict the driver’s vision. Visibility plays an essential role in basic driving, for instance, changing lanes, backing with a load attached to the back, or making turns. Some manufacturers may provide towing mirrors, but they are prone to fall off at high speed or get damaged in toe-to-toe traffic. Moving, parking or backing becomes more stressful when the driver is traveling alone because then there is no one to aid them by providing guidance.



Type Outlook



Based on the Type, the Light Car Trailer Market is segmented into Utility and Recreational. The recreational segment witnessed a significant revenue share in the light car trailer market in 2021. Due to the rising levels of additional income and the increasing interest in traveling in the urban population. Recreational trailers provide a considerable base while reducing the trailer’s total weight due to its aluminum body.



Axle Outlook



On the basis of Axle, the Light Car Trailer Market is divided into Single Axle Trailer and Multi Axle. The multi axle segment recorded a substantial revenue share in the light car trailer market in 2021. Because of the high load capacity and improved support, a multi-axle trailer can raise the application range for the user. They have more space which allows users to carry more quantity. Multi-axle trailers can carry more weight.



Design Outlook



Based on the Design, the Light Car Trailer Market is bifurcated into Enclosed and Open. The enclosed segment recorded a prominent revenue share in the light car trailer market in 2021. Due to their ability to safely and secure cargo transportation, there is increasing usage of the enclosed light car trailer.



Product Outlook



By Product, the Light Car Trailer Market is classified into OEM, Motorcycle, Snowmobile, Watercraft, and Passenger. The motorcycle segment garnered the highest revenue share in the light car trailer market in 2021. The rising demand for motorbikes will indirectly propel the demand for motorcycle light car trailers. Usually, the motorcycle trailer is of two types, closed and open. These trailers can be narrow to carry only a single vehicle or wide enough for two bikes to be placed side by side.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the Light Car Trailer Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region procured the highest revenue share in the light car trailer market in 2021. Because of the increasing sales in the automobile sector, rising preference for solo traveling, and the growing number of tourist spots in the North American region. As a result, key players like ATC Trailers Holdings, Aluma Ltd, Haulmark industries, and felling trailers are focusing on advancing trailers.



Scope of the Study



