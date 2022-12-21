New York, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Interventional Oncology Global Market - Forecast To 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05877741/?utm_source=GNW





Rather than removing tumors through open surgical procedures, these image-guided procedures can be performed in place of or in combination with other cancer treatments to provide truly comprehensive care. The advantage of these methods is that IO has much less effect on the body compared to conventional procedures.



According to IQ4I analysis, the interventional oncology global market is expected to grow at a high single from 2022 to 2029. Some of the factors driving the market are the increasing prevalence of cancer cases, the increasing geriatric population and the growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures. Factors such as technological advancements in the field of interventional oncology and expansion in emerging markets are opportunities for the market. Similarly, side effects and risks associated with the use, lack of awareness, and lack of trained professionals are restraining the market growth, While, the availability of alternative treatments and stringent regulatory guidelines are a threat to market growth.



The interventional oncology market is segmented based on products, applications, end-users, and geography. The interventional oncology market based on products is segmented as ablation and embolization. The embolization segment is expected to grow at a mid-single from 2022 to 2029. The ablation segment is the fastest-growing double digit from 2022 to 2029.



Ablation global market based on product type is sub-segmented into radiofrequency ablation, microwave ablation, Cryoablation, HIFU, and others (irreversible electroporation and MRI-guided laser ablation). Among these, microwave ablation is expected to grow at a double-digit from 2022 to 2029. The HIFU segment is the fastest-growing in high teens from 2022. Embolization global market based on procedure is sub-segmented into trans-arterial radioembolization (TARE)/selective internal radiation therapy (SIRT), trans-arterial chemo-embolization (TACE), drug-eluting beads trans-arterial chemo-embolization (DEB-TACE) and trans-arterial embolization (TAE)/bland embolization. Among procedures, TARE/SIRT is expected to grow at a mid-single from 2022 to 2029. The Bland/TAE is the fastest-growing at mid-single from 2022 to 2029.



Interventional oncology global market based on application is segmented into liver cancer, kidney cancer, lung cancer, brain & spine cancer, prostate cancer, and others. Among these applications, the liver cancer segment is expected to grow at mid-single from 2022 to 2029. Brain & spine cancer is the fastest-growing at double-digit from 2022. Further, the application market is sub-segmented into ablation and embolization applications.



The ablation market is segmented into liver cancer, kidney cancer, lung cancer, brain & spine cancer, prostate cancer, and others. Among these applications, the liver cancer segment is expected to grow double-digit from 2022 to 2029. Brain & spine cancer is the fastest-growing segment with a double-digit from 2022 to 2029.



Embolization global market based on application is segmented into liver cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, and others. Among embolization applications, the liver cancer segment is expected to grow at mid-single from 2022 to 2029.



The interventional Oncology global market by end-users is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASC), and academics & research institutes. Among end-users, the hospital is expected to grow at a high single from 2022 to 2029. The ambulatory surgical center is the fastest-growing at a high single from 2022 to 2029.



The interventional oncology market by region is segmented as North America (U.S. and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, and Rest of APAC), and the Rest of the world (Brazil, Rest of LATAM and the Middle East & Others). North America is expected to be at a high single from 2022 to 2029. Mainly due to increasing incidences of cancer, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, favorable reimbursements, product launches, and availability of skilled personnel. The Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region with a double-digit from 2022 to 2020. Due to the increasing geriatric population and increasing incidence of cancer, increased expenditure on healthcare facilities, increasing awareness about interventional oncology, and low-cost surgery is driving the market.



The interventional oncology global market is a consolidated market with the top 6 players occupying a major share of the market hence all the existing players in this market are involved in developing new and advanced therapeutics to maintain their market shares. Some of the major players in the interventional oncology market include Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Sirtex Medical (China), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Angiodynamics (U.S.), Guerbet (France), Merit Medical System (U.S.), Siemens healthineers, Inc. (Varian) (Germany.), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), AngioDynamics, Inc. (U.S.), and Monteris Medical (U.S.).



The report provides an in-depth market analysis of the above-mentioned segments across the following regions:

• North America

o The U.S.

o Rest of North America



• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe



• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o Rest of APAC



• Rest of the World (RoW)

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

o The Middle East and Others

