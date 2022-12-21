New York, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Flea, Tick, And Heartworm Products Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374669/?utm_source=GNW

The global lea, tick, and heartworm products market is expected to grow from $2.30 billion in 2021 to $2.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The lea, tick, and heartworm products market is expected to reach $3.68 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.4%.



The flea, tick, and heartworm products market consist of revenues earned by entities by flea, tick, and heartworm products that are sed as liquid products to rub on the skin of the dog or cat, typically between the shoulder blades or down the back.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The Fleas products refer to product that cure disease which cause allergic dermatitis, an unpleasant condition that affects both people and animals.Tick products are those that are used to cure disease that cause tiny bloodsucking parasites that have the potential to spread potentially dangerous diseases.



Heartworm refer to worms that grows inside the heart and into the big blood arteries of the lungs and are spread by the bite of an infected mosquito.



North America was the largest region in the flea, tick, and heartworm products market in 2021.Europe was the second largest region in the flea, tick, and heartworm products market.



The regions covered in the flea, tick, and heartworm products market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The main types of products in flea, tick and heartworm products are spray, oral pills or chewable, powder, spot-on, shampoo, and others.The spray ensures curing disease by injecting chemicals into the sebaceous glands, where the active ingredient is produced and travels through the glands that lubricate a cat or dog’s hair with oil, fleas, and ticks (and occasionally mosquitos, depending on the product) are killed.



The various animal types involved are canine, feline, and others that are distributed through several channels such as veterinary clinics, retail, and e-commerce.



Increasing pet adoption is expected to propel the growth of the flea, tick, and heartworm products market going forward.Pet are being adopted as increasing number of the young population are considering them as part of their family, some owners are adopting them for their compassion, loyalty and the to prevent loneliness.



More clinical care and medications would be needed as pet adoption increased, which would drive the flea, tick, and heartworm products market. According to the report by Petskeen, an online pet guide platform, in August 2022 every year, almost 4.1 million animals in shelters are adopted. Furthermore, according to a 2021 whitepaper published by the China Pet Industry Association early in January, there were more than 100.8 million pet dogs and cats in urban areas in 2020, which is a 10.2 percent increase over 2018 and a 1.7% increase over 2019. Therefore, increasing pet adoption will drive the flea, tick, and heartworm market in the forecasting period.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the flea, tick, and heartworm products market.Major companies in the flea, tick, and heartworm products market are advancing in their new technologies and research and developments in the flea, tick, and heartworm products market.



For instance, in August 2022, Virbac, an US-based company introduced IVERRHART MAX, Ivermectin, pyrantel pamoate, and praziquantel are the three anthelmintics included in IVERHART MAX Chew.Dogs can administer the chews orally in four sizes with color-coded packages based on their weight.



IVERHART MAX Chew, which contains ivermectin, pyrantel pamoate, and praziquantel, has a 96% acceptance rate and cures and controls roundworms, hookworms, and tapeworms in addition to preventing heartworm illness. Ivermectin is one of the ingredients that prevents heartworms.



In November 2021, Merck and Co. is a US-based pharmaceutical company acquired Acceleron Pharma Inc. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition would enable Merck and Co. to further strengthen its business development strategy by expanding their cardiovascular portfolio and pipeline, which builds on long and distinguished tradition in cardiovascular illness. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is a US- based biopharmaceutical company.



The countries covered in the flea, tick, and heartworm products market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The flea, tick, and heartworm products market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides flea, tick, and heartworm products market statistics, including flea, tick, and heartworm products industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with flea, tick, and heartworm products market share, detailed flea, tick, and heartworm products market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the flea, tick, and heartworm products industry. This flea, tick, and heartworm products market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

