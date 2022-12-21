New York, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374620/?utm_source=GNW



Global therapeutic drug monitoring market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period, 2024-2028.The growing need of drug profiling for various medications such as anti-epileptics, immunosuppressants, and antibiotics is the major factor for the growth of therapeutic drug monitoring market.



TDM or therapeutic drug monitoring is the primary diagnostic tool that is used to deliver an optimized dose of the drugs to define drug concentration range in blood or plasma.Therapeutic drug monitoring applications include the diagnosis of toxicity and identification and subsequent tailoring of optimal drug dose.



Therapeutic drug monitoring also helps in diagnosing the cause of failed therapy outcomes and it can refine patient care by adjusting the drug dosage for better outcomes.The other factors supporting the growth of the therapeutic drug monitoring market include increasing demand for genetic testing, increased government and private sector participation in therapeutic drug monitoring market and rise in drug profiling.



Besides, the rising number of organ transplant procedures and the use of TDM in traditional anticancer therapies are expected to augment the growth of the market.



The global therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented into technology, drug class, active ingredient, end user, product, company and region.Based on technology, immunoassays are expected to be the dominant segment in the forecast period.



Immunoassays are easy to perform and do not require specialized training.Based on drug class, antiepileptic drugs are expected to be the dominant segment in the forecast period.



These are most frequently monitored class of drugs due to their narrow therapeutic range and challenging pharmacokinetics.



Regionally, North America is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period.High rate of organ transplantation and gradual adoption of metabolite measuring procedures is the major driving factor for the growth of TDM market in the region.



Asia Pacific is the second largest region which is expected to dominate the market share in the forecast period. The continuous efforts of government to provide low-cost services with the aim of promoting dosage patterns is the driving factor for growth of TDM market in Asia Pacific.

Major players operating in the global therapeutic drug monitoring market include Biognosys AG, Siemens Healthineers Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., BÜHLMANN Laboratories AG, Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings, Randox Laboratories Limited, and Sekisui Medical Co.



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global therapeutic drug monitoring market from 2018 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global therapeutic drug monitoring market from 2022 to 2028 and growth rate until 2028.

• To classify and forecast global therapeutic drug monitoring market based on technology, drug class, active ingredient, end-user, product, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global therapeutic drug monitoring market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global therapeutic drug monitoring market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global therapeutic drug monitoring market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global therapeutic drug monitoring market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global therapeutic drug monitoring market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global therapeutic drug monitoring market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Therapeutic drug monitoring manufacturers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to therapeutic drug monitoring

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global therapeutic drug monitoring market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Technology:

o Immunoassays

o Proteomic Technologies

• Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Drug Class:

o Antiarrhythmic Drugs

o Immunosuppressants

o Antiepileptic Drugs

o Others

• Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Active Ingredient:

o Amikacin

o Caffeine

o Carbamazepine

o Cyclosporine

o Digitoxin

o Digoxin

o Disopyramide

o Ethosuxamide

o Gentamicin

o Lidocaine

o Lithium

o Mithotrexate

o NAPA

o Phenobarbital

o Quinidine

o Sirolimus

o Tacrolimus

o Vancomycin

o Others

• Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By End User:

o Hospitals

o Diagnostic Centers

o Others

• Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Product:

o Immunoassay Equipment

o Reagents

o Other Consumables

• Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global therapeutic drug monitoring market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374620/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________