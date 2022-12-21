New York, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biological Safety Cabinet Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374609/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Biological Safety Cabinet Market is anticipated to witness growth of a steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2024-2028.It can be ascribed to the rising risk of communicable diseases and increasing research and development activities in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.



Biological Safety Cabinets is also known as biosafety cabinets.It is an enclosed ventilated workspace that enables safety working with elements contaminated with pathogens, which requires a designated biosafety level.



The other factors supporting the market’s growth are the growing demand for personalized medicine for the treatment of chronic diseases, and the growing aging population with chronic diseases.Moreover, the rise in the research and development activities in the medical sector and the rise in the adoption of various new technology are the contributing factors to the growth of the market.



On May 13th, 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific Launched Biological Safety Cabinets of Class II that helped in the development of the optimization of preventing contamination and also for the protection of the information and its management.



Increasing chronic diseases across the globe



Rapidly increasing chronic diseases across the globe and more than 30 million people died each year, this, in turn, is expected to enhance the demand for novel drugs which will create lucrative growth during the forecast period.Increasing concerns for proper handling and management of patient samples to take a huge number of experiments and investigations to develop antidotes and vaccines to fight infectious diseases need a sterilized place which is expected to create lucrative growth over the years.



These cabinets are basically used for regulating and disinfecting the workplace which is likely to fuel the industry expansion over the years.SARS, MERS, Ebola, chikungunya, avian flu, swine flu, zika, and, most recently, COVID-19 are among the 40 infectious diseases discovered since the 1970s.



In the US, 613 million doses have been given so far.During the last week, shots were administered at an average rate of 30,866 doses a day.



The increasing number of chronic illnesses. and infectious diseases are also presenting a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the Biological Safety Cabinet industry. A recent study from the World Health Organization has estimated that there were over 10 million people affected by tuberculosis with over 1.1 million children affected by the condition. Such estimates have stimulated the growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry across the globe, which has significantly affected the growth of the industry.



The growing number of biopharma industries propel the market growth

. The growing usage of different, biological safety cabinets, for maintaining the quality of the products as well as research and development activities are expected to enhance the demand for biological safety cabinets across the region. Pharmaceutical companies are focusing on the microbiological quality of drugs and the quality of medicines is crucial for efficacy and patient safety. So, the regulations and laws are imposed strictly regarding quality control. The microbiological contamination could affect the patient’s health and create health issues such as cancer or other health issues. These factors are creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the industry.Moreover, increasing research in the medical sector for improving the business of the biological safety cabinet is further anticipated to boost the growth of the market over the years. These biological safety cabinet used for such tests is a simple way of preventing contamination. Therefore, demand for the cabinet industry for biological protection is expected to rise as investments increase, accompanied by life sciences growth. Azbil Telstar introduced the BiOptima Class II safety cabinets in 2019, which have improved operating systems for cytotoxic handling, as well as extremely efficient HEPA filters that are both energy-saving and easy to use.



Market Segmentation

The Global Biological Safety Cabinet Market is segmented into type, end user, and region.Based on type, the market can be segmented into Class I, Class II, and Class III.



Based on the end user, the market can be segmented into Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Diagnostics & Testing Laboratories, and Academic & Research Organizations. In terms of country, the United States is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period due to the growing demand for personalized medicine in the country.



Market Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Labconco Corp. , NuAire, Inc. , The Baker Company, Inc., Haier Biomedical (Qingdao Biomedical Co., Ltd.) , Cruma S.A. , Jinan Biobase Biotech Co. Ltd., Azbil Telstar, Germfree Laboratories, Inc., Air Science, Inc. are some of the leading players operating in the global biological safety cabinet market.



