Cognition Therapeutics Announces Participation in Sachs 6th Annual Neuroscience Forum, Biotech Showcase, and BIO Partnering @ JPM During "J.P. Morgan Week 2023"

PURCHASE, N.Y., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGTX) (the “Company” or “Cognition”), announced today that the Company’s management team will participate in the 6th Annual Sachs Neuroscience Forum, Biotech Showcase and BIO Partnering @ JPM. All events will be held in-person and are scheduled alongside the J.P. Morgan 41st Annual Healthcare Conference 2023.



Details of the events are as follows:

Event: Sachs 6th Annual Neuroscience Forum (Panel)

Panel Title: Progress in Alzheimer’s and Cognitive Disorders

Date: January 8, 2023

Time: 9:30 – 10:25 a.m. PT

Location: Marines Memorial Club, San Francisco, CA

Event: Sachs 6th Annual Neuroscience Forum (Corporate Presentation)

Date: January 8, 2023

Time: 11:20 – 11:40 a.m. PT

Location: Marines Memorial Club, San Francisco, CA – Room Regimental

Event: Biotech Showcase (Panel)

Panel Title: CNS Therapeutic Approaches Across the Spectrum

Date: January 9, 2023

Time: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. PT

Location: Hilton Union Square, San Francisco, CA – Yosemite A

Event: BIO Partnering @ JPM

Date: January 9 – 12, 2023

Registration: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-partnering-jpm/registration

During all listed conferences, members of the Cognition management team will conduct one-on-one meetings with registered investors and pharmaceutical companies, showcasing the Company’s business and clinical development strategy, recent corporate achievements, and anticipated milestones.

In addition, Cognition will concurrently host one-on-one meetings at the Hotel Fusion located at 140 Ellis Street in San Francisco during JPM Week. If you would like to schedule a meeting, please email Daniel Kontoh-Boateng, dboateng@tiberend.com or Rosalyn Christian, rchristian@tiberend.com.

About Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative disorders of the central nervous system and retina. We are currently investigating our lead candidate CT1812 in clinical programs in Alzheimer’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). We believe CT1812 and our pipeline of σ-2 receptor modulators can regulate pathways that are impaired in these diseases. We believe that targeting the σ-2 receptor with CT1812 represents a mechanism functionally distinct from other current approaches in clinical development for the treatment of degenerative diseases. More about Cognition Therapeutics and its pipeline can be found at https://cogrx.com.

About CT1812

CT1812 is an oral small molecule designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the sigma-2 (σ-2) receptor complex. The σ-2 receptor complex is involved in the regulation of key cellular processes such as membrane trafficking and autophagy that are damaged by toxic interaction with Aβ oligomers, oxidative stress and other stressors. This damage to sensitive synapses can progress to a loss of synaptic function, which manifests as cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease progression.

CT1812 is an experimental candidate and has not been approved by the U.S. FDA or other regulatory agency. It is currently in development for mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease in the SHINE study (NCT03507790) and dementia with Lewy bodies in the SHIMMER study (NCT05225415).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts or statements that relate to present facts or current conditions, including but not limited to, statements regarding our cash and financial resources and our clinical development plans, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “aim,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “forecast,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: competition, our ability to secure new (and retain existing) non-dilutive grant funding, our ability to grow and manage growth, maintain relationships with suppliers and retain our management and key employees; our ability to successfully advance our current and future product candidates through development activities, preclinical studies and clinical trials and costs related thereto; the timing, scope and likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, including regulatory approval of our product candidates; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that we may be adversely affected by other economic, business or competitive factors; our estimates of expenses and profitability; the evolution of the markets in which we compete; our ability to implement our strategic initiatives and continue to innovate our existing products; our ability to defend our intellectual property; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, supply chain and labor force; and the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” sections of our filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a dynamic industry and economy. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that we may face. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

