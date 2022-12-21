LifeStance to Present in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST), one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient mental health care, today announced that management will present at the upcoming 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, which will be hosted in San Francisco, CA.



Details of the presentation are as follows:

Presenters: Ken Burdick, Chairman and CEO, and Danish Qureshi, President and COO

Date: Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Time: 7:30 a.m. (Pacific time)

Moderated by: Lisa Gill

The presentation will be webcast live and will be available on the Events and Presentations section of the LifeStance Health Investor Relations website (https://investor.lifestance.com).

A replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the event and can be accessed on the LifeStance Health Investor Relations website.