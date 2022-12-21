New York, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374604/?utm_source=GNW



Global active pharmaceutical ingredient market is expected to undergo robust growth during the forecast period, 2024-2028.The high adoption rate of generic drugs and increasing demand for speciality medicines are bolstering the growth of the market.



The expansion of biopharmaceutical sector along with development of new drugs using active pharmaceutical ingredients are expected to propel the growth of the market.Additionally, rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases such as cancer, diabetes, hepatitis A, influenza, among others are surging the market growth.



There is a rise in number of people suffering from these diseases, due to which demand for API’s are growing, which, in turn, propel the growth of the market globally.According to the WHO, Cancer is a prominent cause of death worldwide, accounting for approximately 10 million deaths in 2020.



The most common cancer was breast cancer with 2.26 million new cases, and lung cancer with 2.21 million new cases.

Moreover, rapid advancements in active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing are supporting the market growth.The increasing cases of congenital heart diseases and obesity are also anticipated to drive the market growth through 2028.



However, shortening the drug development time and reducing the cost of development are some key issues API manufacturers need to handle, otherwise, it may slow down the growth of the market.

Global active pharmaceutical ingredient market is segmented into type of synthesis, type of manufacturer, route of administration, type of drug, therapeutic application and region.Based on type of manufacturer, the market is segmented into in-house and contract.



Among them, the in-house manufacturer segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period as innovator companies are increasingly preferring in-house manufacturing to avail economic benefit and prevent technology leakage.

Regionally, North America dominated the global active pharmaceutical ingredient market in 2022 and is further expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The presence of adequate manufacturing units and technological advancement in the region are acting as key growth drivers for the market.

Major companies operating in global active pharmaceutical ingredient market include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Novartis International AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Sanofi S.A., Eli Lilly and Company, and AbbVie Inc. The market players are investing on new product launches through extensive R&D activities. They are also undergoing partnerships, merger and collaborations to increase their share in global market.



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global active pharmaceutical ingredient market.

• To forecast global active pharmaceutical ingredient market based on type of synthesis, type of manufacturer, route of administration, type of drug, therapeutic application, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global active pharmaceutical ingredient market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in global active pharmaceutical ingredient market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global active pharmaceutical ingredient market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.

The analyst calculated global active pharmaceutical ingredient market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Active pharmaceutical ingredient companies, vendors, end users, and others.

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to active pharmaceutical ingredient

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as active pharmaceutical ingredient companies, end users etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global active pharmaceutical ingredient market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Type of Synthesis:

o Biotech

Recombinant Proteins

Vaccines

Monoclonal Antibodies

o Fermentation

o Plant Extracts

o Synthetic

• Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Type of Manufacturer:

o In-house

o Contract

• Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Route of Administration:

o Oral

o Injectable

o Topical

• Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Type of Drug:

o Innovative

o Generic

• Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Therapeutic Application:

o Cardiovascular Disease

o Oncology

o Neurological Disorders

o Orthopedic Disorders

o Respiratory

o Gastrointestinal Disorders

o Urology

o Others

• Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Europe & CIS

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o South America

Brazil

Colombia

Argentina

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global active pharmaceutical ingredient market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

