Automatic Variable Filtration Technology Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027

The global automatic variable filtration technology market is anticipated to witness a growth of steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Improved living standards, advancements in water filtration technology, and stringent government safety norms emphasizing maintaining optimum water quality are the primary factors driving the growth of the global automatic variable filtration technology market in the forecast period.

Automatic variable filter technology is a simple water filtration technology in which the downward flow of filter media cleans the upward flow of influent.It removes the need for freshwater or additional cleaning process for filter media cleaning.



Two sets of media filters are integrated into a two-stage configuration that can function in parallel or serial mode.Automatic variable filter technology offers several advantages: it consumes less power, lower operating and maintenance costs, and no moving parts.



It delivers quality equivalent to micro-filtration technology and gives the result at a much lower cost than the low-pressure membranes.

Stringent Regulations and Norms to Enhance Water Quality Boosts Market Demand

Water is a basic necessity, and the need to provide healthy and quality water to every citizen of the country is the duty of government authorities.The cost involved in improving the water quality is a crucial factor boosting the demand for cost-effective water treatment technologies.



The government of several developing countries is making high-end investments in research and development activities to find innovative solutions to make the water suitable for consumption purposes cost-effectively.The rise in population and urbanization is generating vast amounts of water waste, and the water is recyclable in nature, which boosts the demand for water filtration technologies.



The United States uses advanced technologies in the water treatment process. It boasts of well-developed technological infrastructure and makes efforts to provide clean and healthy drinking water to its citizens.

Depleting Usable Water Resources Supports the Market Growth

Water resources are depleting at a rapid rate due to their high usage and demand and the being used as a source to dump the waste materials.The growing level of water pollution and the ever-increasing population and urbanization happening in several countries accelerate the demand for usable water resources.



The government is making regulations for the proper disposal of industrial and municipal waste to be treated appropriately before disposing them into water resources.Biological magnification or bioaccumulation occurs when toxins, pesticides, or waste accumulates in the body of water organisms and is harmful to their health and the people who consume the seafood.



Government and market players are trying to adopt advanced technologies in the water purification process to make available healthy water for everyone and use the available resource more efficiently. The rise in water scarcity and the demand from the growing population is expected to accelerate the demand for the global automatic variable filtration technology market in the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global automatic variable filtration technology market is segmented by application, media filter set, fitting, regional distribution, and company.Based on application, the global automatic variable filtration technology market is divided into municipal drinking water, wastewater treatment, wastewater recycling and reuse, and pre-filtration.



Based on the media filter set, the global automatic variable filtration technology market is divided into series and parallel.Based on fitting, the global automatic variable filtration technology market is divided into actuated valves, sensors, and programmable logic controllers.



To analyze the market based on the region, the global automatic variable filtration technology market is studied in major regions namely North America, Asia-pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Players

R2O Water Technologies, Process Research ORTECH, Eureka Forbes, BLUE&P Group, are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global automatic variable filtration technology market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global automatic variable filtration technology market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Automatic Variable Filtration Technology Market, By Application:

o Municipal Drinking Water

o Wastewater Treatment

o Wastewater Recycling and Reuse

o Pre-Filtration

• Automatic Variable Filtration Technology Market, By Media Filer Set:

o Series

o Parallel

• Automatic Variable Filtration Technology Market, By Fitting:

o Actuated Valves

o Sensors

o Programmable Logic Controllers

• Automatic Variable Filtration Technology Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Denmark

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Iraq

Turkey



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global automatic variable filtration technology market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

