HCMC Announces Decision On Inter Partes Review (IPR) of Patent From PTAB

HOLLYWOOD, FL, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTC Pink: HCMC) (“HCMC” or the “Company”) announced today that the U.S. Patent and Trademark's Office (USPTO) Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) issued a Final Written Decision in connection with the inter partes review (IPR) of U.S. Patent No. 10,561,170 (the “Patent”). The PTAB found that all claims of the Patent are not patentable. The Company is evaluating its options, including the possibility of exercising its right of appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit or first requesting a rehearing before the PTAB. The Patent remains valid and enforceable until appeals have been exhausted.



Mr. Holman, HCMC’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are disappointed with the decision, which represents a position that is contrary to the USPTO’s original decision granting our patent after examination.”

Mr. Holman continued, “Fortunately, we are positioned to continue our efforts to protect our intellectual property and are exploring all of our options including an appeal of the PTAB ruling.”

Mr. Holman concluded, “In our litigation against Philip Morris, our appeal has been set for a hearing on February 7, 2023, and we are looking forward to presenting our case to the U.S. Court of Appeals at that time.”

About Healthier Choices Management Corp.

Healthier Choices Management Corp. ( www.healthiercmc.com ) is a holding company focused on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives. Through its wholly owned subsidiary HCMC Intellectual Property Holdings, LLC, the Company manages and intends to expand on its intellectual property portfolio.

Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the Company operates:

Ada’s Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store offering fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items ( www.AdasMarket.com )

) Paradise Health & Nutrition’s three stores that likewise offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items ( www.ParadiseHealthDirect.com )

) Mother Earth’s Storehouse, a two-store organic and health food and vitamin chain in New York’s Hudson Valley, which has been in existence for over 40 years. ( www.MotherEarthStorehouse.com )

) Greens Natural Foods’ eight stores in New York and New Jersey, offering a selection of 100% organic produce and all-natural, non-GMO groceries & bulk foods; a wide selection of local products; an organic juice and smoothie bar; a fresh foods department, which offers fresh and healthy “grab & go” foods; a full selection of vitamins & supplements; as well as health and beauty products ( www.GreensNaturalFoods.com )

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Healthy Choice Wellness, LLC, the Company has licensing agreements for Healthy Choice Wellness Centers at the Casbah Spa and Salon in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and Boston Direct Health in Boston, MA. These centers offer multiple IV drip “cocktails” for clients to choose from that are designed to help boost immunity, fight fatigue and stress, reduce inflammation, enhance weight loss, and efficiently deliver antioxidants and anti-aging mixes. Additionally, there are cocktails for health, beauty, and re-hydration. ( www.HealthyChoiceWellness.com )

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Healthy U Wholesale, the Company sells vitamins and supplements, as well as health, beauty, and personal care products on its website www.TheVitaminStore.com .

Additionally, the Company markets its patented Q-Unit™ and Q-Cup® technology. Information on these products and the technology is available on the Company’s website at www.theQcup.com .

Forward Looking Statements.

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of that term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). Additional written or oral forward-looking statements may be made by the Company from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or otherwise. Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements. Forward looking statements may include, but are not limited to, projections or estimates of revenue, income, or loss, exit costs, cash flow needs and capital expenditures, statements regarding future operations, expansion or restructuring plans, including our recent exit from, and winding down of our wholesale distribution operations. In addition, when used in this release, the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” and “plans” and variations thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements.

Factors that may affect our future results of operations and financial condition include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in demand for our products, the introduction of new products, our ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of our liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time-to-time in our filings with the SEC.

Contact Information: