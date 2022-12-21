‘Tis the Season for a Festive Holiday Meal from Dickey’s

Dallas, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether you’re decking the halls or cheering for your football tailgate party, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is taking the hassle out of cooking this holiday season with holiday meal packs that’ll feed your lineup.

Bring that Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ home and keep your friends and family out of the kitchen and around the table. Dickey’s is now offering catering services and a variety of festive take home feasts that are perfectly catered to any size gathering, available to order now!

Picnic Pack (starting at $35.90) – one choice of meats, two large sides and four slices of Texas toast. Feeds six to eight.

one choice of meats, two large sides and four slices of Texas toast. Feeds six to eight. Family Pack (starting at $61.60) – two choices of meats, three large sides and six slices of Texas toast. Feeds four to six.

two choices of meats, three large sides and six slices of Texas toast. Feeds four to six. XL Pack (starting at $84) – three choices of meats, four large sides, eight slices of Texas toast. Feeds six to eight.

three choices of meats, four large sides, eight slices of Texas toast. Feeds six to eight. BYB Wings & Ribs Party Pack (starting at $134.40) - A combination of 18 ribs and 24 wings, mac and cheese, coleslaw, rolls, and barbecue sauce with ranch dressing.

A combination of 18 ribs and 24 wings, mac and cheese, coleslaw, rolls, and barbecue sauce with ranch dressing. BYB Original Party Pack (starting at $140) – Barbecue and Bowl season! Enjoy two lbs. of pulled pork, 2 lbs. of chopped brisket, large coleslaw, large barbecue beans, large potato salad, rolls, relish and sauce. Feeds 10-12.

“The holidays are a joyous time when families and friends create new, special memories with one another,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “That’s why we want to keep our fans out of the kitchen and encourage them to enjoy a stress free meal around the dinner table. Don’t forget to join our Big Yellow Cup Rewards and stay on top of special offers, promotions, and discounts!”

Call Dickey’s catering experts at 1.866.BARBECUE (866.227.2328) or request a quote on dickeys.com to discover the variety of catering services available for watch parties of any size.

