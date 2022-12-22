Innofactor has received information from the Finnish Ministry of Defence website that the Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command selects Innofactor as the supplier of an information management solution

Finnish English

Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on December 22, 2022, at 09:45 Finnish time

Innofactor has received information from the Finnish Ministry of Defence website that the Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command has selected Innofactor in a public procurement competition as the supplier of the information management system solution (PVASIA) and services related to it. Innofactor has not received this information through official channels but the Finnish Ministry of Defence has published this on their website on December 21, 2022 at 16:05 Finnish time. For this reason, we are sharing this inside information.

According to the information on the website, the Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command has selected Innofactor in a public procurement competition as the supplier of the information management system solution (PVASIA) and services related to it. The system will be based on Innofactor’s Dynasty product family.

The procurement comprises an integrated solution of information management, task management, case management, document management, electronic signature and information search services.

The service agreement will be valid for 6 years, after which the maintenance agreement can be continued with four 2-year options for a maximum of 8 years. The total value of the procurement (excluding VAT) according to the website information is EUR 22 million.

The Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command is a profit centre subordinate to the Defence Command responsible for materiel acquisitions for the Finnish Defence Forces, the operational capability of troops, personnel and systems, and the availability of materiel.

Espoo, December 22, 2022

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

Additional information:

Sami Ensio, CEO

Innofactor Plc

Tel. +358 50 584 2029

sami.ensio@innofactor.com

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

Main media

www.innofactor.com

Innofactor

Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its over 1,000 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #HybridWork #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles